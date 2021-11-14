Amit Shah Chairs Southern Zonal Council Meet, Says Competitive Federalism Needed for All-Round Growth

The Home Minister chaired the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tirupati today.

At the meeting he said, cooperative, competitive federalism among the states is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to achieve all-around growth in the country.

Speaking in the meeting, Amit Shah said, “The ancient culture, traditions and languages of the states of Southern India enrich India’s culture and ancient legacy. India’s development cannot be imagined

without the very important contribution of the states of Southern India."

He also stated that the Modi Government respects all of India’s regional languages and therefore at today’s Southern Zonal Council meeting, facilities for translation into all languages of the states that are in the Southern Zonal Council has been made. Home Minister desired that he would be happy to see delegates feeling free to speak in the language of their state in the future.

“We have been able to achieve 111 crore vaccine doses as of today during the COVID -19 pandemic. This is a big achievement and an example of cooperative Federalism. It is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all-round growth in the country." Shah told.

He stated that when the pandemic began, it was said that India would not be able to cope with it. However, India quickly ramped up its health infrastructure as well as domestic production of vaccines under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, we have overcome fear about the pandemic and Union Govt will continue to do everything possible to cover all States under the vaccination programme.

Zonal Councils are advisory bodies in nature and yet we have been able to successfully solve many issues and the Zonal Councils provide an opportunity for interaction at the highest level amongst members. He added.

The Home Minister informed that in the last 7 years we have held 18 meetings of Zonal Councils, compared to which very few meetings were held earlier.

“Now meetings of different Zonal Councils are convened regularly and this could happen only with the cooperation of all State Governments as well as Central Ministries and Departments," Shah said.

Shah mentioned in his closing remarks of Zonal Council meeting that

-Sates should speed up second dose Covid-19 vaccinations below subdivision level. CMs and officers should monitor the progress.

-Government of India has initiated the work for amendment of IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act and states should submit their inputs for the amendments by involving officials and experts.

-CMs should give priority to addressing the menace and spread of narcotics, as drug usage destroys the lives and potential of our youth.

- States should create an independent institution of Director Prosecution, to speed up prosecutions.

- Under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s initiative a National Forensic Science University and a Rashtriya Raksha University have been established. All states should establish at least one forensic science college with a syllabus in the local language so that they can have trained manpower that can meet the needs of forensic investigation.

-POCSO crimes should have zero tolerance and POCSO cases should be given priority. Crimes against children are unacceptable. The time frame of 60 days should be adhered to.

-Government of India has decided to observe Nov 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This day will be observed every year through various formats spread over one week, to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to our Freedom Struggle and national development. Home Minister urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their states to showcase and highlight the contribution of the tribals to India’s Freedom Struggle and the development of their states.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Puducherry Chief Minister Rangaswamy, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Telangana Chief Secretary Someshkumar, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Ponmudi, Governor of Telangana and Tamilnadu Tamilisai Soundarajan, Kerala Revenue Minister Rajan, Andaman Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi and Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel were present at the meeting.

A total of 26 items were included in the agenda and 24 new topics were brought up for discussion along with two action reports related to the decisions taken at the last meeting.

