Arrest of Advocate Following NIA Raids Across 52 Locations Exposes Lawyer-Gangsters Nexus

The arrest of an advocate by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a mega search operation at 52 locations across north India’s four states and Delhi has unearthed a lawyer-gangsters nexus that is now under the agency’s radar.

Advocate Asif Khan, a resident of Gautam Vihar in Delhi, was arrested on Tuesday and four weapons and a few pistols (in semi-knocked-down condition), along with ammunition, were recovered from his house.

During the examination, it came to light that Khan was in touch with gangsters, both inside and outside the jail, and was actively assisting them in carrying out criminal and illegal activities.

Advertisement

The NIA also arrested one Rajesh alias Raju Mota who hails from Basaudi, Sonepat (Haryana). According to the agency, Mota has multiple criminal cases registered against him. He allegedly runs an illegal liquor mafia network in Sonepat and surrounding areas with his associates and is an accomplice of Sandeep @ Kala Jathedi, a dreaded gangster of Haryana.

Raju Mota also invested a huge amount of money in the liquor business which he earned through illegitimate means, the NIA added.

Khan did his LLB from Shobhit University, Saharanpur, and passed out in 2019. He started practising in 2022 and at present operates out of Karkardooma Courts, Delhi. He is an advocate for gangsters identified as Naseer, Shahrukh, and Asadullah.

On Tuesday, in the second such mega operation conducted within a span of 36 days to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, the NIA carried out searches at 52 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

The locations raided by the NIA included Abohar, Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahab, Moga, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and Mohali districts of Punjab; East Gurugram, Bhiwani, Yamuna Nagar, Sonepat, Mahendragarh, Manesar, Rewari, Rohtak and Jhajjar districts of Haryana; Churu, Bharatpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan; Noida, Bulanshehar and Sonbhadra districts as well as Dwarka, Outer North, Central, Outer, and North East districts of Delhi and NCR.

Advertisement

On September 12, the NIA also searched 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and NCR.

The NIA crackdown followed the launch of investigations against this nexus by the anti-terror agency after the re-registration of two cases, earlier registered by Delhi Police, on August 26 this year. A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities, were identified and booked, the agency said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here