Home » News » India » Arrested by ED, Maha Minister Nawab Malik Hospitalised in Mumbai

Arrested by ED, Maha Minister Nawab Malik Hospitalised in Mumbai

ED has begun its investigation into the alleged property deal between Nawab Malik. (PTI)
ED has begun its investigation into the alleged property deal between Nawab Malik. (PTI)

Nawab Malik, who is state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP's spokesperson, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: February 25, 2022, 21:27 IST

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED and remanded in its custody till March 3, has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here for medical reasons, his office said on Friday. "Hon. @nawabmalikncp saheb has been admitted to JJ hospital for medical reasons," Malik's office said in a tweet.

An official also confirmed that Malik has been admitted to the J J hospital. "During the ED custody, Malik complained about some health issues to the central agency's personnel, following which he was hospitalised," he said.

Malik, who is state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP's spokesperson, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Following his arrest, a court here had remanded him in ED custody till March 3.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 25, 2022, 21:27 IST