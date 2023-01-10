'Arrested' Development: Punjab's Mann Govt And Bureaucracy at Loggerheads over Action in Graft Cases

The Bhagwant Mann government seems to be on a collision course with the Punjab bureaucracy over recent arrests of officials in connection with corruption cases.

The recent arrests of senior IAS and PCS officers have even led to the latter going on a mass casual leave for five days from Monday. The Punjab Civil Services officers have been joined by the revenue officials.

The PCS officers are protesting against the “illegal" arrest of a colleague in Ludhiana on Monday. This followed the arrest of senior IAS officer Neelima in connection with the industrial plot scam in which a former Congress minister has also been booked.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to protesting employees to call off the strike though he maintained that the government had zero tolerance against corrupt officials.

While the PCS officers are protesting the arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, posted as Regional Transport Authority in Ludhiana, for allegedly taking bribes from transporters, IAS officers are resentful over the registration of a case against Neelima in the industrial plot case.

Official sources said that a group of senior IAS officers met chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, and expressed their resentment over the registration of cases by the vigilance bureau without seeking necessary clearance. Some officials even threatened to resign.

Following representation by the officials, the Punjab CM has reportedly directed the chief secretary to ascertain if prior permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was taken before registering a case against Neelima.

The chief minister also met the PCS officers. The development followed an unprecedented “revolt" by the state bureaucracy over the alleged illegal arrests of officers.

In a statement, the PCS Officers Association said they were thankful to the CM for showing empathy towards them but indicated their protest would continue till their colleague was not released.

The Punjab Revenue Officers Association also extended its support to the PCS officers and decided to go on mass casual leave till January 13.

