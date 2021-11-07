Arson Reported, Officials Beaten in Farrukhabad Jail After Inmate Dies of Dengue

The inmates of Farrukhabad jail created ruckus on Sunday after an inmate died reportedly due to dengue. 29-year-old Sandeep Yadav, a prisoner had dengue and he died during treatment at Saifai Hospital on Saturday.

After the death of the prisoner, the inmates started creating ruckus inside the jail and there were reports of inmates attacking senior jail officials. The prisoners in the district jail located in Fatehgarh area have also beaten-up Jailor Akhilesh Kumar and Deputy Jailor Shailesh Sonkar.

The prisoners also were said to set fire to many places within the jail premises. There are about one thousand prisoners in the jail.

There were also reports of gunshots being heard from inside the jail. Meanwhile, heavy police force has reached the spot along with DM and SP in order to control the situation.

The incident started after the inmate’s death when the prisoners came out of their respective barracks on Sunday and started creating ruckus inside the jail. At present, the district top officers with heavy police force are trying to control the situation. Fire brigade vehicles are also present at the spot.

The jailor’s official mobile phone was also reportedly snatched by the prisoners. The prisoners were furious over the death of prisoner Sandeep Yadav. At present, PAC has also been called on the spot to control the situation.

