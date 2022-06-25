Arvind Kejriwal Chairs High-level Meeting to Review Delhi Govt's Shopping Festival Project

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to review the Delhi government’s shopping festival project on Friday during which the tourism department presented a detailed blueprint of the initiative, an official statement.

The shopping festival is an ambitious initiative proposed during the city government’s Rozgaar Budget.

Preparations are being made to organise the first of its kind shopping festival on a large scale in Delhi, the statement said. A detailed blueprint of the project was presented by the Tourism Department during the meeting, it said.

During the meeting, Kejriwal emphasized that the festival should keep the emotion and culture of Delhi in focus to attract more people from across the country and the world.

The feedback received from various market associations in Delhi was also placed before the chief minister at the meeting.

There was also a discussion on how the government aims to make this initiative a reality and bring it in front of the world after conducting analysis of various shopping festivals organised in other countries, it said.

The government plans to encourage discounting along with shopping through this festival so that consumers get incentivised to take part in the events, it said.

“It was decided in the meeting that the shopping festival would be organised keeping in mind four major areas. The shopping festival will promote arts and culture, food and cuisines and entertainment as well as shopping discounts and prizes," it said.

Thousands of people are set to get employment and the revenue of the Delhi government will also increase because of the festival, it added.

