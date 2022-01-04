Arvind Kejriwal Down With Covid, Positivity Rate Crosses 6%: As Delhi Battles Virus, More Curbs from Today?

The Capital may soon see more stringent restrictions after a quick and huge surge in active coronavirus cases and positivity rate exceeding 6 per cent, with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

On Monday, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 3,194 on the preceding day, which is a rise of 28% in 24 hours. The case positivity rate surged to 6.46% from Sunday’s 4.59%. With this, the cumulative case count of Delhi shot up to 14,58,220.

The containment zones in the city have climbed to 2,008 while the number of hospital beds occupied currently also witnessed an upward swing from 307 on Sunday to as many as 420 on Monday. According to the Delhi health bulletin, these patients also include the suspect cases of Covid-19.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Monday that 84% of the coronavirus cases logged in the city in the last two days are due to the Omicron variant.

The DDMA issued a yellow alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on December 28 in which certain restrictions, including night curfew between 10pm and 5am and shutting of educational institutions, gyms and cinemas, among others, were imposed.

Alerts are issued in Delhi on the basis of the case positivity rate, overall Covid-19 cases and the number of oxygen beds occupied in hospitals. The yellow alert is the level 1 curbs under the GRAP, which is issued when the positivity rate remains above 0.05% for two straight days.

Red alert, which is level 4 curbs, are imposed when the case positivity rate remains above 5% for two consecutive days. If this is implemented in Delhi, there will be complete lockdown with only certain exemptions as specified by the government. Restaurants and bars, which under yellow alert have been permitted to run with 50% seating capacity, will also be shut. However, delivery of essential items and services in general will be allowed.

