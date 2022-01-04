Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive for Covid, BJP Slams 'Super Spreader' CM for Holding Mega Rallies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home. The chief minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sources said the chief minister’s samples were sent for testing immediately after he developed mild symptoms on Monday. Samples of close family members will also be sent for testing, especially since Kejriwal’s elderly parents stay with him.

Last year, it was his wife Sunita Kejriwal, a retired IRS officer, who had to be hospitalised in May when the lethal Covid wave lashed the Capital.

The chief minister has addressed massive rallies to campaign for polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand in the past three days. He was in Dehradun on Monday, and had held rallies in Amritsar and Patiala before that.

Delhi has reported a rising positivity rate with 4,099 new cases in 24 hours on Monday. According to an official statement, the positivity rate in Delhi is 6.46 per cent. As many as 6,288 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation. On Monday, Delhi also recorded one Covid-19 death.

As news of the chief minister testing positive spread, BJP leader Kapil Mishra called Kejriwal a “super spreader". Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party member, said Kejriwal has “committed a sin of spreading Covid" as the Delhi CM has been conducting rallies in poll-bound states.

“Who is responsible for your sin of spreading COVID-19 in Patiala, Lucknow and Goa? You are literally the Super spreader," tweeted Mishra.

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla too said Kejriwal should have been more responsible. “Dear sir while I wish you a speedy recovery but I wish you had been more responsible towards people around you who are also infected by you when you campaigned recklessly without a mask and towards people of Delhi who you abandoned for campaigning in other states."

The chief minister also skipped the DDMA meeting on Tuesday where it is expected that more curbs will be announced for the Capital amid a spike in active cases.

When asked about the reckless nature of its campaigns given the Covid situation in the country, AAP leader Atishi had said that the party is willing to abide by any norms announced by the Election Commission and that the rules should be uniformly applied for all parties.

She, however, did not express much confidence in online campaigns, pointing to the uneven penetration of internet in rural areas. AAP also pointed to the campaigns by the other parties, especially the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narenda Modi where leaders were seen without masks and social distancing.

