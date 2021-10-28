Aryan Khan Bail: All About Ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi Who Secured Bail for SRK’s Son

After more than 3 days of argument hearing, the Mumbai drug bust case on Thursday took a sensational turn when Aryan khan and two others namely Arbaaz khan and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay high court.

However, it was the newest member of the Aryan Khan’s legal team, former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi who played a key role in providing aid to Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Appearing for Aryan Khan, Mukul Rohatgi made the bulk of his submissions on Tuesday while arguing that the arrest was a direct infringement of constitutional provisions as the arrest memo did not give the “true and correct grounds".

>But Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Mukul Rohatgi served as the 14th Attorney General of India for three years starting from 2014 to 2017. He was succeeded by KK Venugopal. The son of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, Mukul is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and has earlier served as Additional Solicitor General of India.

Mukul Rohatgi completed his law degree from Government Law College in Mumbai and started practicing law right after college. He practiced under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, former CJI in the High Court before starting his own legal practice. He was designated as a senior counsel by Delhi HC in 1993 and was later appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1999.

The 66-year-old advocate has many crucial yet sensational cases to his credit, one of them being the 2002 Gujarat riots case where he appeared before the court for the government of Gujarat.

>Mumbai Drug Bust

Mukul Rohatgi however came into the limelight after he joined the team of top lawyers of the country, including Satish Manshinde, on Tuesday to argue on behalf of the Bollywood star’s son seeking bail in the case. Among other roped in included the law firm, Karanjawala & Company, senior partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur, to argue for his son. Besides eminent legal eyes like Anandini Fernandes along with Rustom Mulla, a partner at Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla, joined the case.

Aryan Khan and 2 others were arrested following a raid by the federal agency on a Goa-bound ship off Mumbai’s coast earlier this month. The trio had moved the high court last week after the special NDPS Act court rejected their bail applications.

After being lodged in jail for more than 20 days, Aryan khan and 2 others were finally granted bail on Thursday. The former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi said his arguments led to the Bombay high court finally granting bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case was a regular matter while expressing happiness over the day’s developments.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the senior advocate said, “They (Aryan and his co-accused in the case Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha) will come out of jail after the order is released from the court. For me, it is a regular case to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail."

As per reports, the detailed order will be given on Friday around 2:30 pm. ‘Hopefully, all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday.’ the senior advocate was quoted saying.

