Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Today; In Delhi, Sameer Wankhede May Meet NCB DG

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Bail application of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan will be heard today by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The 23-year-old son of SRK had approached the HC for an urgent bail hearing after a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act denied his plea on October 20, and later extended his judicial custody till October 30. A report in a national daily stated that Aryan’s bail plea has been listed at serial number 57 and that of Arbaaz Merchant has been listed at serial number 64. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will oppose the bail of all accused in the case, including Aryan Khan, in the high court.
Meanwhile, NCB Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede, who is in Delhi, is expected to meet the Narcotics Control Bureau’s DG today amid allegations of extortion charges levelled against him and others in case that involves Aryan Khan. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the case that an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore was made by some agency officials, including Wankhede. A three-member team led by Gyaneshwar Singh may travel to Mumbai for “recording the evidence and taking submissions” in this case. The report of the inquiry will be submitted to the NCB DG.
A special court on Monday junked a plea of the Narcotics Control Bureau urging it to not take cognizance of an affidavit filed by an alleged witness during the drug raid carried out on the cruise. The court said that it cannot pass blanket orders to bar courts from taking note of the affidavit of Prabhakar Sail. The court noted that matter is sub-judice before the Bombay High Court and the authority must approach the forum concerned. Sail was the one who had alleged that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to let go Aryan Khan in the case.
Oct 26, 202108:46 (IST)
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede landed in Delhi on Monday night and is likely to meet the agency’s DG on Tuesday.
Oct 26, 202107:58 (IST)
Kiran Gosavi Fails to Turn up Before Lucknow Police | Lucknow witnessed high drama around midnight on Monday when Kiran Gosavi, the private detective from Mumbai who made headlines with his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), announced that he would surrender at Mandiaon police station 'any moment.' Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau's 'independent witness' in the cruise ship drugs case, against whom a lookout notice is out, said he wanted to surrender before the Uttar Pradesh police as he felt 'threatened' in Maharashtra.
Oct 26, 202107:36 (IST)
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
Oct 26, 202107:22 (IST)
Actor Ananya Panday Fails to Appear Before NCB | Bollywood actor Ananya Panday failed to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau here on Monday for questioning in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said. Panday was earlier questioned by the NCB for two days last week and was called again on Monday. She was likely to appear before the anti-drugs agency around 11 am on Monday, but did not turn up for the third round of questioning, the official said.
Oct 26, 202107:19 (IST)
Pune Police Teams Fan Out to Trace NCB Witness KP Gosavi | At least two teams of Pune Police fanned out to trace KP Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, who is wanted in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against him here, an official said on Monday. The Pune Police have already arrested Gosavi’s assistant Sherbano Kureshi in connection with the cheating case filed by one Chinmay Deshmukh who had alleged that Gosavi cheated him of Rs 3.09 lakh under the pretext of providing him with a job in Malaysia in the hotel industry. Kureshi had received the money in her account. Pune Police had issued a lookout circular to prevent Gosavi from leaving the country.
Oct 26, 202107:04 (IST)
Sameer Wankhede's Father Says His Name is Dnyandev Not Dawood | Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s father on Monday said his name is Dnyandev and not Dawood as claimed by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. Speaking to a news channel, he said his son is like Abhimanyu from the epic Mahabharat who is surrounded by enemies, but he will come out of this ‘chakravyuh’ (a military foundation to surround enemies) like Arjun. Hitting back at Malik, who has claimed that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and his real name is ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’, the Wankhede senior said the NCP leader was playing very low-level politics.
Oct 26, 202107:02 (IST)
Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Today | The Bombay High Court will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail application today. After the special court rejected his plea on October 20, his legal team led by senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde moved the high court, which agreed to hear the case on Tuesday, October 26. Aryan's bail application in the Mumbai cruise drugs case has been rejected by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court.
Oct 26, 202106:54 (IST)
Who is KP Gosavi? | The Mumbai-cruise-drug bust case, which led to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan, took a sensational turn on Sunday when one of independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau alleged that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and others, to let off the Bollywood megastar’s son. Among those who he claimed to have demanded the amount is KP Gosavi. The video shared on Sunday by Sail in the cruise drugs case purportedly shows Gosavi recording an audio of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the NCB office in Mumbai.
Oct 26, 202106:51 (IST)
Oct 26, 202106:47 (IST)
Not Summoned, in Delhi for Work: Wankhede | NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the probe into the Mumbai drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, reached Delhi on Monday night to meet the agency’s director-general tomorrow. This comes amid the sensational allegations of a Rs 25-crore money deal made on behalf of some NCB officials, including Wankhede, to let off Aryan. Wankhede, however, dismissed the allegations against him as “baseless”.
He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers. However, a senior NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as “completely false and malicious". Meanwhile, Wankhede on Sunday wrote to Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale seeking protection from likely legal action “being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed in his letter that the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.
An NCB team led by Wankhede earlier this month allegedly seized drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following which Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. His bail application is likely to be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. Sail is the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, who is absconding in a 2018 job cheating case.
Sail, who had accompanied Gosavi on the night of the raid, said that after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office, Gosavi met one Sam D’Souza. Sail claimed he overheard Gosavi telling D’Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".
