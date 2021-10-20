Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan Knew About Drugs in Arbaaz Merchant's Possession, Says Court While Denying Bail

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan‘s 23-year-old son Aryan has been denied bail by the special NDPS court today. The bail application filed by two other accused, arrested along with Aryan in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case, has also been rejected. His lawyer Amit Desai told reporters outside the court that they now plan to move the Bombay High Court. “We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected," he said.
“We have to read the order first…I don’t have the order yet. We will move the Bombay HC once we get the order," Desai said.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apparently submitted chats between Aryan and an upcoming Bollywood actress discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party. Khan’s chats with some drug peddlers have also been handed over to the court, a report in India Today stated.
Oct 20, 202121:31 (IST)
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs.
Oct 20, 202119:57 (IST)
Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats also showed that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.
Oct 20, 202119:48 (IST)
Aryan Khan Indulging in 'Illicit Drug Activities': Court | The special NDPS Act court in its 21-page order noted that WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie revealed that he was "dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and therefore it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offence if released on bail.
Oct 20, 202117:11 (IST)
Aryan Khan's Bail to Be Mentioned in HC Tomorrow | Aryan Khan's bail application will likely to be mentioned in the Bombay High Court tomorrow morning, according to reports. Khan's judicial custody will also get over on Thursday. As a formality, his custody will be increased by the special court again, and the accused will not be produced in the court.
Oct 20, 202116:02 (IST)
Aryan has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8, his 14-day judicial custody will end on Thursday.
Oct 20, 202115:39 (IST)
No Accused Can be Detained Just to be Harassed: NCP Leader | Senior lawyer and NCP leader, Majeed Memon said, if it was not for Aryan and some others then he would not have been kept in jail for such a long time. "Usually, the court does not take apprehensions of the prosecution like when they say that the accused will tamper with evidence. No accused can be detained just to be harassed."
Oct 20, 202115:10 (IST)
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Recap | Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha. The trio were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.
Oct 20, 202114:26 (IST)
Aryan Khan Arrested in Drugs Case | Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests. Aryan is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.
Oct 20, 202113:57 (IST)
Oct 20, 202113:32 (IST)
The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs.
Oct 20, 202111:47 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat | Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's fans have gathered outside his sea-facing bungalow Mannat with placards in support of the actor and his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.
Oct 20, 202111:33 (IST)
Oct 20, 202111:10 (IST)
Oct 20, 202110:33 (IST)
Twinkle Khanna has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case.
Oct 20, 202109:45 (IST)
Aryan Khan Case Updates | Aryan Khan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have sought bail from Mumbai court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs and that even though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed he has links with drug peddlers.
Oct 20, 202109:33 (IST)
Oct 20, 202109:19 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested in connection with a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship on October 3.
Oct 20, 202109:05 (IST)
Oct 20, 202108:26 (IST)
Aryan Khan Bail Updates | Aryan Khan is being served food that is cooked inside the prison and he is not allowed to have any outside food, an official said. "The food is of good quality and served as per the required standards," he said. There is a canteen facility inside the prison premises and he can purchase the necessary things, the official said. "His father Shah Rukh Khan has sent him a money order of Rs 4,500, which he received on Monday," he said. Aryan was given an identification number that is given to undertrials by the prison authorities when he was lodged in the prison, he said.
Oct 20, 202108:10 (IST)
Aryan Khan Gets Support from Film Fraternity | Among the film personalities, including superstar Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Mehta, comedian Johnny Lever, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Roshan's former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan among others, have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan have often been spotted speaking up for the family not only on social media but also have been photographed outside his residence with banners of support.
Oct 20, 202108:01 (IST)
Aryan Khan Bail Updates | Without taking any names, filmmaker Hansal Mehta in a tweet said the consumption of marijuana/cannabis may be legal in many countries, but in India leads to "harassment". Marijuana/cannabis consumption is legal in many countries. It has been decriminalised in many. In our country its consumption is used more for harassment than for narcotics control. A movement like the one to abolish sec 377 is necessary to end this continuing travesty, he wrote.
Oct 20, 202107:59 (IST)
Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Decision | Director Rahul Dholakia and actor Swara Bhasker were some of the film personalities to express their disappointment after a special NDPS court in Mumbai said it would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai. Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison.
Oct 20, 202107:32 (IST)
The Bombay HC had made the observation while granting bail to a duo arrested in June following a police raid on a private bungalow in Igatpuri.
Oct 20, 202107:25 (IST)
Gauri Khan has strictly instructed Mannat staff to not cook anything sweet inside the house till her son Aryan Khan is released on bail.
Oct 20, 202107:19 (IST)
The delay of Pathan has also affected Tiger 3, since both films produced by Yash Raj Films are connected to each other.
Oct 20, 202107:10 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan’s Body Double Shooting for Atlee’s Film | Shah Rukh Khan's body double, Prashant Walde has come to the rescue of the actor recently. Following the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, SRK has cancelled all his shooting schedules for time being. Reportedly, he was shooting for Atlee’s film where he is playing a double role. After the news about Aryan’s arrest on Sunday, Prashant performed the shoot in place of SRK. Speaking to an entertainment news website, he confirmed the same. According to reports, Khan was shooting for the film at the BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Mumbai.
Oct 20, 202107:00 (IST)
Aryan Khan News | An official had said on Thursday that Aryan Khan and five others arrested in the drugs seizure case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.
Oct 20, 202106:53 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son was arrested on October 3 in a case of alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.
Oct 20, 202106:52 (IST)
Oct 20, 202106:48 (IST)
Oct 20, 202106:46 (IST)
The 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The case has since then taken the entire Bollywood and India by storm, with many in Bollywood and politicians coming out in support of SRK’s son. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Kishore Tiwari has apparently filed a petition, requesting the Supreme Court to step in the case. He was quoted by a media organisation that Aryan Khan’s fundamental rights are being violated and he is a victim of vendetta by an officer of the NCB.
The Mumbai police has, meanwhile, increased security cover of NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he came under spotlight post the cruise party raid. Wankhede, who has been investigating several high-profile cases including Aryan Khan’s matter, complained that two people were following him on Monday when he visited Oshiwara to pray at his mother’s grave. The agency even submitted the evidence including CCTV footage of him being followed, said an NCB officer. Reportedly, both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have put their shoots on hold due to the case. SRK was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot ‘Pathan’, while Salman had a cameo in the film. Sources told News18 that ‘Atlee’ is proceeding with Shah Rukh’s duplicate Prashant Walde for the long shots and the over the shoulder sequences to ensure that the dates of the other artistes are being utilised.
Aryan Khan had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests. Aryan is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case. Khan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have sought bail from the court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs and that even though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed he has links with drug peddlers.
On Friday, Aryan spoke to his parents through a video call from inside the prison once and also received Rs 4,500 though money-order sent by his father, said an official.
Another official had said on Thursday that Aryan and five others arrested in the case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.
