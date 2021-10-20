Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan Knew About Drugs in Arbaaz Merchant's Possession, Says Court While Denying Bail

Mumbai Drug Bust: Aryan Khan being taken to court from NCB office. (Viral Bhayani)

The 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The case has since then taken the entire Bollywood and India by storm, with many in Bollywood and politicians coming out in support of SRK’s son. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Kishore Tiwari has apparently filed a petition, requesting the Supreme Court to step in the case. He was quoted by a media organisation that Aryan Khan’s fundamental rights are being violated and he is a victim of vendetta by an officer of the NCB.

The Mumbai police has, meanwhile, increased security cover of NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he came under spotlight post the cruise party raid. Wankhede, who has been investigating several high-profile cases including Aryan Khan’s matter, complained that two people were following him on Monday when he visited Oshiwara to pray at his mother’s grave. The agency even submitted the evidence including CCTV footage of him being followed, said an NCB officer. Reportedly, both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have put their shoots on hold due to the case. SRK was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot ‘Pathan’, while Salman had a cameo in the film. Sources told News18 that ‘Atlee’ is proceeding with Shah Rukh’s duplicate Prashant Walde for the long shots and the over the shoulder sequences to ensure that the dates of the other artistes are being utilised.

Aryan Khan had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests. Aryan is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case. Khan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have sought bail from the court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs and that even though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed he has links with drug peddlers.

On Friday, Aryan spoke to his parents through a video call from inside the prison once and also received Rs 4,500 though money-order sent by his father, said an official.

Another official had said on Thursday that Aryan and five others arrested in the case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.

