Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: No Relief for Aryan Khan, Bail Order on Oct 20

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan did not get any relief from the special court today as the order on his bail application was reserved till October 20. Aryan, who was sent to judicial custody after he was arrested by the NCB during the raid on a rave party on board the Cordelia cruise ship last week, will spend six more days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. His lawyer Amit Desai during the bail hearing on Thursday lauded the NCB’s efforts in curbing drug menace but reminded them of his client’s Constitutional rights as he pushed for his bail. Aryan has been lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail since Friday after he was granted judicial custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued to oppose Aryan Khan‘s bail plea in the special court today. They said that evidence shows Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son is a regular consumer of drugs since three year. The agency added the his friend Arbaaz Merchant was found to possess contraband. “This was for consumption of both. Hence, bail shouldn’t be granted as Khan may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses," NCB said in the court.
The special court is hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. Arthur Road Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal today said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son and five others have been shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack after their Covid report came negative. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, who has been attacking the NCB and the BJP over the drug bust case, claimed that he has been receiving threats after his “expose".
The NCP leader had earlier questioned presence of the man who went viral after his selfie with Aryan Khan post raid went viral. Pune police has now issued a lookout circular against him. He has apparently been absconding in a 2018 cheating case. Arguing for Aryan Khan’s bail plea, his counsel and senior advocate Amit Desai on Wednesday said that many countries have legalised some of these drugs.
Oct 14, 202118:27 (IST)
READ | Who is Ravi Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's Security Head?
Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following globally.
Oct 14, 202117:44 (IST)
READ | Drugs Case: Aryan Khan to Spend At Least 6 More Days in Jail; Bail Order on Oct 20
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, will have to spend six more days in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail as the Special NDPS court in the city on Thursday reserved its order for October 20…
Oct 14, 202116:23 (IST)
Aryan Khan's Advocate on Seizure of Mobile Phone | Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, argued on a statement of the accused that says the mobile phone was voluntarily given. "The mobile phone was seized but there is no seizure panchnama? If they believe that the contents of the mobile are important, they have it. Why curtail my liberty? Nothing has been suggested that if he is released on bail investigation will be affected."
Oct 14, 202116:14 (IST)
Advocate Amit Desai Argues in Court | "In relation to this gentleman, this department may have crossed the legal line to persuade the lordship of his crime. Let me assume, there is confession of consumption. What's the worse? One year," said senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, in the case.
Oct 14, 202116:02 (IST)
Each Case Has to be Decides in its Own Merits: Aryan Khan's Lawyer | "Without affecting the ongoing investigation, bail can still be granted. It is cases like these that bring about far greater awareness. That's the role of the media. This is happening under media glare. The ASG had argued that celebrities should get punished harshly. Celebrities and role models should be treated harshly so they set an example. This was argued in the High Court by the ASG. I want the lordships tp bear in mind that it should not happen. What does the High Court say? I do not agree. While some things they are doing is very good, I don't agree with this. Each case has to be decided on its own merits.
Oct 14, 202115:49 (IST)
Arguements by Aryan Khan's Lawyer in Mumbai Court | "What is equally important is, as a state, we fought for the Constitution. We fought for a procedure established by law. This part concerns my client. We must recognise one very fundamental issue. Our society has realised that there are types of drugs and there are types of drug menace. Under DPSP, in 2017, the government put forth some policy documents with respect to narcotics. We have an equal duty to the Constitution. The provisions of NDPS were amended. Application of bail provisions was also restricted to those who committed serious offences," said senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan in alleged connection with drugs seizure case.
Oct 14, 202115:44 (IST)
Aryan Khan's Lawyer in Court | Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, said, "I don't think there is any debate or doubt that the entire world is fighting drug menace. We have all fought a freedom struggle to get here. Problem about drug menace is about the health. Kudos to the NCB for what they are doing in Bombay and elsewhere in the country."
Oct 14, 202115:32 (IST)
All Countries Should Take Drug Abuse Seriously: NCB | While opposing the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the NCB said in the court, "All countries should take drug abuse very seriously, because it is affecting the society, the world. Our department working day and night to find solution to drug abuse. We are dealing with it in a very serious manner. My officers were attacked, beaten, in a different matter. They put their lives in danger and they have been working. This has been affecting the entire society, particularly to youngsters who are college students."
Oct 14, 202115:29 (IST)
We Have to Stop This Drug Abuse: NCB to Court | "Argument is, they are kids. One of the considerations for granting bail. I don't agree with this. Sir, you are our future generation. The entire country will be depending on you. This is the land of freedom fighters. We have to stop this drug abuse. We have been taking this matter very seriously. We are looking into the chain, into the transaction," said the NCB in the court.
Oct 14, 202115:14 (IST)
NCB in Mumbai Court | The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.
Oct 14, 202115:06 (IST)
NCB's Arguements in Court | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told a Mumbai special court its probe has revealed that Aryan Khan, who arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption. Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB's contention as "inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail.
Oct 14, 202114:43 (IST)
Oct 14, 202114:25 (IST)
READ | Who is Ravi Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's Head Security?
Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following globally.
Oct 14, 202114:05 (IST)
Quantity of Drugs Not Important: ASG | "There are provisions in the NDPS Act which has got nothing to do with quantity, so that cannot be an argument to say that punishment is only for a year. Once the connection is established, then the quantity is not important. My submission is that this is not a case for grant of bail," ASG Anil Singh told court, Bar and Bench reported.
Oct 14, 202113:46 (IST)
Oct 14, 202113:39 (IST)
"The record and the evidence before your honour shows that he is a regular consumer of contraband since last few years. The contraband in possession of Arbaz Merchant who accompanied Khan, was for consumption of both of them," ASG Anil Singh said during the bail plea hearing in drug bust case, Bar and Bench reported.
Oct 14, 202113:06 (IST)
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to Continue His Arguments | Senior Advocate Amit Desai who is appearing for Aryan Khan, mentioning the case said, "We have been waiting, so at least a message should have been sent to know till when ASG will be here. That matter in high court was to be heard only at 12." A report in Bar and Bench also adds SPP Chimalker as saying, "I mentioned that he will be here by 1 pm. ASG is on his legs in High Court."
Oct 14, 202112:49 (IST)
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh opposed the bail plea citing the persistent drug problem in the country. “Drug trafficking, drug abuse is a serious problem. A lot of people are affected. Youngsters are affected," he said, adding that Aryan Khan’s case wasn’t ‘a question of consumption by one person’. “We are concerned with the entire gang which is involved in drug trafficking. To show how we are contending that this isn’t a case that someone says am only an invitee, at most who has consumed," he argued.
Oct 14, 202112:39 (IST)
The arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug seizure case has become a political issue now as several Opposition leaders have raised questions over the intentions of the…
Oct 14, 202112:30 (IST)
Salman Khan Visits Mannat for Third Time | Actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home, Mannat, for the third time on Wednesday since Aryan's arrest. Dressed in a casual t-shirt and mask, Salman, along with his driver, was seen entering Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing home on Bandstand. Salman Khan first visited Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan last week, immediately after the NCB placed Aryan Khan under arrest. A day later, Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Agnihotri, was also seen driving out of Mannat after meeting SRK and Gauri. On Tuesday, Salman Khan again visited Shah Rukh Khan and this time with his father, Salim Khan.
Oct 14, 202112:29 (IST)
What NCB Said During Bail Hearing? | NCB told a special court that Aryan Khan is in touch with persons who are a part of the ‘international drug network’ for illegal procurement of drugs. He may tamper with evidence, may influence witnesses, considering accused holds an influential position in the society, it added. "On CCTV footage of cruise raid, NCB said ‘such a demand would cause great prejudice to the ongoing investigation’. The relevance of CCTV footage will be decided at the time of trial," the NCB said.
Oct 14, 202112:26 (IST)
Earlier, Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the court would hear the bail plea on Wednesday after the NCB said there was “no extreme urgency" to hear the application and sought a week to file an affidavit. The defence said Aryan Khan was “falsely implicated" and releasing him on bail would not stop the probe.
Oct 14, 202112:26 (IST)
Aryan Khan in Touch With Those Part of Global Drug Network: NCB | Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is in touch with people who are part of an international drug network, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told a special court which is hearing a plea for bail to the 23-year-old who was arrested from a cruise off Mumbai during a raid by the agency in which banned narcotics were seized.
Oct 14, 202112:25 (IST)
Pune Police Issues Lookout Circular Against NCB's Witness Whose Selfie with Aryan Khan Went Viral | Pune police have issued a lookout circular against K P Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered here, a top official said on Wednesday. A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country. “We have issued a lookout circular notice against K P Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station," Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said. Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.
Oct 14, 202112:19 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri 'Sleepless' After Son Aryan's Arrest: Report | Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are going through a tough time with their son Aryan Khan being lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Shah Rukh and Gauri are reportedly spending sleepless nights with the constant follow-up in the case and have been constantly checking on Aryan’s health too, a report in India Today said.
Oct 14, 202111:49 (IST)
READ | Nawab Malik's Security Beefed Up Amid Charges Against NCB; His Son-in-law Gets Bail in Drug Case
Maharashtra government on Thursday beefed up security of NCP minister Nawab Malik after his accusations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the Mumbai drug bust case that led to arrest of…
Oct 14, 202111:25 (IST)
Nawab Malik's Security Beefed Up Amid Charges Against NCB | Maharashtra government on Thursday beefed up security of NCP minister Nawab Malik after his accusations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the Mumbai drug bust case that led to arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan. Officials said that Malik will now get a pilot car, four armed police personnel to travel with him and four policemen to be stationed at home. Malik has been on an offensive against the NCB and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He alleged that the agency let off a relative of a Mumbai BJP leader during the cruise raid.
Oct 14, 202111:15 (IST)
Mood Outside Mannat Somber as Family and Fans Await Good News | On any normal day, hordes of people gather outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s home at Bandstand, Bandra in Mumbai to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Fans have often been spotted clicking selfies and photographs against the backdrop of SRK’s bungalow. At times, the slightest of the movement from within the house is met with hysterical bouts of screams from the crowd. However, the scene outside Mannat is starkly different. It almost reflects the mood of the family members inside the house.
Oct 14, 202111:03 (IST)
Amit Desai, arguing for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, also argued that illicit international drug trafficking accusations were being dumped on Aryan. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has opposed Aryan’s bail plea, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.
Oct 14, 202110:45 (IST)
What Aryan Khan's Lawyer Told Court During Bail Hearing? | No drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan, and he is not involved in the sale or purchase of any illegal substances, his lawyer argued in the Special Court during the hearing of his bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. He said ‘they’ had learnt their lesson, arguing that in many countries these substances had been legalised, and that the accused should not be treated this way.
Oct 14, 202110:26 (IST)
Amit Desai told the court that the accused in the present case are young adults and not drug peddlers, traffickers or racketeers. "In many countries, these substances (drugs) are legal. Let us not penalise them at this stage when bail is sought. Let us not make it worse for them (accused). They have suffered enough and they have learnt their lesson, if at all," he said.
Oct 14, 202110:25 (IST)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday told a special court here its probe has revealed that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption. Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB's contention as "inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail.
Oct 14, 202110:22 (IST)
READ | Pune Police Issues Lookout Circular Against NCB's Witness Whose Selfie with Aryan Khan Went Viral
Pune police have issued a lookout circular against K P Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, in connection with a 2018…
Oct 14, 202109:36 (IST)
Salman Khan Stands by Shah Rukh Khan Like a Rock During Aryan Khan Ordeal | Actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home, Mannat, for the third time on Wednesday since the latter’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs seizure case on October 3. Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing was adjourned by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Wednesday and will continue from noon on Thursday.
Oct 14, 202109:21 (IST)
READ | Aryan Khan's Lawyer Rekindles Debate Over Drug Legalization. Here are Countries That Allow Cannabis
Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai on Wednesday cited many verdicts related to the seizure of a small quantity of drugs and highlighted a few points regarding the motive of laws and some of the…
Oct 14, 202108:28 (IST)
Pune Police Issues Lookout Circular Against NCB's Witness Whose Selfie with Aryan Khan Went Viral | Pune police have issued a lookout circular against K P Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered here, a top official said on Wednesday. A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country.
Oct 14, 202107:43 (IST)
The NCB, in its affidavit, claimed that it was prima facie revealed that accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) used to procure contraband from accused No 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) and the sources connected to accused No 2, from whose conscious possession six grams of charas was recovered. It added that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused including Aryan Khan for conspiracy to commit offences.
Oct 14, 202107:27 (IST)
Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was on Wednesday hearing the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan. The court will continue hearing the plea on Thursday. The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.
Oct 14, 202107:13 (IST)
Probe Reveals Aryan Khan's Role in Conspiracy, Illicit Procurement: NCB | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday told a special court here its probe has revealed that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption. Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB's contention as "inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail.
Oct 14, 202107:05 (IST)
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh opposed the bail plea citing the persistent drug problem in the country. “Drug trafficking, drug abuse is a serious problem. A lot of people are affected. Youngsters are affected," he said, adding that Aryan Khan’s case wasn’t ‘a question of consumption by one person’.
Oct 14, 202106:44 (IST)
Newly-appointed senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB’s contention as “inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail. “Firstly, there was no recovery from a person named Aryan khan. It is an undisputed fact. When it comes to the information on use, sale and consumption, that was not Aryan," Desai told the court, adding that the accused were young adults and not drug peddlers, traffickers or racketeers.
Oct 14, 202106:42 (IST)
Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Adjourned Till Thursday Noon | Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan will spend another night in jail as the hearing of his bail application was adjourned till 12 pm on Thursday by the Mumbai sessions court. The NCB on Wednesday told the special court that its probe has revealed that Aryan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after he was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a Goa-bound cruise ship, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.
He added that cannabis has been removed by many countries from the schedule of dangerous drugs. He even claimed that the 23-year-old son of SRK was not even on the cruise and was apprehended as he was going to attend the party. “In many countries, these substances (drugs) are legal. Let us not penalise them at this stage when bail is sought. Let us not make it worse for them (accused). They have suffered enough and they have learnt their lesson, if at all," Desai said.
The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said. “During the initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed, which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the concerned foreign agency," the NCB said in its affidavit. Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was on Wednesday hearing the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, argued that even if one accused is released on bail, then the investigation would be hampered. He told the court that WhatsApp chats of the accused (Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant) refers to bulk quantities of drugs and chats with a foreign national.
“The entire nation is concerned with drug trafficking and consumption of drugs is a serious offence. Day in and out, parties are organised and drugs are consumed by people including college students, Singh argued. He further opposed Aryan Khan’s argument that there has been no recovery from him and said Arbaaz Merchant first met Aryan Khan at his residence and then started for the cruise. “As per the NCB panchnama, the contraband (six grams of charas) found in Arbaaz’s possession was to be used for consumption. Aryan Khan knew of this possession and hence this would amount to conscious possession," Singh said.
The NCB, in its affidavit, claimed that it was prima facie revealed that accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) used to procure contraband from accused No 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) and the sources connected to accused No 2, from whose conscious possession six grams of charas was recovered. It added that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused including Aryan Khan for conspiracy to commit offences.
The court is also hearing bail pleas filed by Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Mohak Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Avin Sahu.
Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, appearing for Dhamecha, argued that no case was made out against her and that she was a fashion model who was invited to the cruise. He said Dhamecha doesn’t know Aryan Khan or Arbaaz Merchant, but only that Aryan is a famous person. So far 20 persons have been arrested in the case.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.