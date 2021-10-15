Mumbai Drug Bust Case Updates: Aryan Khan's Family Sends Rs 4,500 as He Spends 6 More Days in Jail

Mumbai Drug Bust Case Updates: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s Aryan Khan has received a money order from his family in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he has been lodged after his arrest in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3.

News agency ANI quoted jail superintendent Nitin Waychal as saying that they received the money order of Rs 4,500 from Aryan Khan’s family on October 11, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen. A prisoner can receive a money order of a maximum of Rs 4500 for their expenses inside the jail under the rules.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son will have to remain in jail for at least six more days as a special NDPS court, after hearing arguments on Thursday, posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Here are All the Top Developments Related to the Case:

• Aryan Khan and five others have been shifted from the quarantine barracks to general cell of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their isolation period was over post testing negative for Covid-19.

• They had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail.

• Since Aryan Khan’s arrest, the NCB has maintained that though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed his links with drug peddlers. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for NCB in court, contended that drugs were seized from Arbaaz Merchant at the docks, and they were meant for consumption by both Aryan and him. The NCB has also been claiming that Aryan was in contact with members of an international drug racket.

• Earlier, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were among those arrested by the NCB on October 3, had been denied bail by a magistrate’s court which said it can not hear the pleas in a case triable by a special NDPS court. While Aryan and Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road jail, Dhamecha is at Byculla women’s prison in the city.

