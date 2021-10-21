Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Ananya Panday Arrives at NCB Office; Aryan Khan's Judicial Custody Extended Till Oct 30

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is being questioned by the NCB after she reached the agency’s office around 4 pm. The actor was sent summons earlier today and asked to appear before the anti-drug agency for questioning. Sources in the NCB said that her name has been under the scanner for a few days. Meanwhile, the special court has extended the judicial custody of eight accused in the drugs-on-cruise case including Aryan and Arbaaz till October 30.
Earlier, there were reports that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats included discussion on drugs with an upcoming Bollywood actress. The NCB had submitted the WhatsApp chat to the special court on Wednesday. His chats with drug peddlers were also given to the court. The NCB, however, is yet to confirm if Ananya’s case is connected to Aryan Khan’s matter. Meanwhile, the agency officials were also spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’.
Bombay high court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 26, his lawyers were quoted as saying by ANI. Earlier, it was said that his case will likely to be mentioned before Justice NW Sambre today, seeking urgent hearing. The move came after a Mumbai special court denied Shah Rukh Khan’s son bail in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In the morning, Bollywood superstar SRK arrived at Arthur Road jail today to meet son Aryan after prison authorities permitted in-person meeting. Physical meetings will be allowed from today, days after being banned due to Covid protocol. Thursday is Aryan’s 18th day in jail since arrest.
Ananya Panday: What's The Equation She Shares With Shah Rukh Khan's Kids Aryan And Suhana | Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was on Thursday called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case, is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey. Ananya is part of the same group of friends as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, while her mother Bhavana Pandey is a close friend of Gauri Khan.
Ananya Panday Questioned by NCB: 'Doesn't Mean She is Guilty', Says Official | Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, arrived at the offices of the Narcotics Control Bureau at around 4 pm on Thursday after she was summoned for questioning. NCB sleuths had visited Pandey's residence in Bandra earlier in the day to hand over the summons. Pandey was asked to appear before the NCB to record her statement, sources said. And although there is speculation that Panday is being questioned in connection with the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case in which megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is facing arrest, there has been no word from the NCB.
RECAP | The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it would hear on October 26 the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, seeking urgent hearing on Friday. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, sought time till next week.
Justice Sambre then posted the plea for hearing on October 26. On that day, the HC will also hear the bail plea filed by co-accused Munmun Dhamecha.
Prison Authorities Checked SRK's Adhar Card Before Entering Arthur Jail | The prison authorities checked SRK’s Aadhaar card and other documents before he entered the premises. After the verification of documents, a token was given to him by prison officials, following which he was allowed to meet his son, who is lodged in the jail’s general cell as an undertrial
Shah Rukh Khan Won't Celebrate Birthday and Diwali This Year With Son Aryan in Jail: Report
Shah Rukh Khan and his family are reportedly planning to forgo his birthday and Diwali celebrations this year as they feel Aryan Khan may not be granted bail for some time now. Shah Rukh, who had been keeping away from the media glare since earlier this month when Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for his alleged connection to a drugs case, visited his son at Arthur Road jail on Thursday morning.
NCB at SRK's bungalow for some documents in son Aryan's case | A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team arrived at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home Mannat this afternoon, hours after the Bollywood superstar visited his son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail. Officials visited SRK’s mansion “to collect some documents”.
Actor Ananya Pandey Summoned by NCB Day After Aryan Khan's 'Drugs Chat' Given to Court
It is clear by now that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is intent on finding the links that connect Bollywood with the drug dealers and no star or star kid is out of their bounds. After Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest during a drug bust by NCB on a cruise ship, off the coast of Mumbai on October 2, a lot has gone down.
'Let Him Meet His Son': SRK Mobbed Outside Arthur Jail While Visiting Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan made a public appearance for the first time since his son's arrest in the case and understandably, there was a LOT of media at the spot. As the actor made his way through the gate and inside the jail, media's cameras kept flashing trying to click as many photos as possible of the star.
Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over the Internet As He Greets Crowd With Folded Hands Outside Arthur Road Jail; Fans Say 'Stay Strong King'
Shah Rukh Khan, who met his son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail on Thursday morning, has been winning over the Internet for showing love and respect to people even in the face of adversity. The actor visited Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet with Aryan, who was denied bail on Wednesday and has been in jail since October 8 in the drugs-on-cruise case. This was the first meeting between the superstar and his 23-year-old son, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.
Shah Rukh Khan Makes First Public Appearance Since Aryan Khan's Arrest, See Photos
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was photographed heading inside Arthur Road Jail to meet his Aryan Khan after his bail plea got rejected on Wednesday.
Bombay HC refuses videoconference hearing, to take up plea on Tuesday | Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that NCB hasn't been served the copy of the plea. Maneshinde said that they have been served the copy electronically. The High Court refused the videoconference hearing and will be taken up through physical mode on Tuesday, October 26.
‘Will work for poor, shun wrong path': What Aryan Khan told officials during counselling in jail | Aryan Khan “promised to be a good citizen and serve the country” while being counselled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), sources said. Aryan Khan was reportedly counselled by NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who has been leading the investigation.
I Am Worried About My Son's Security in Jail, Says Arbaaz Merchant's Father | Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's bail, along with that of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was denied by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Now, Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant has broken his silence over the case. "I really don't know how my son is and I don't know what is happening inside the jail. I don't even know who he is staying with, in the barrack and what kind of people are around him. Besides, when I did get a chance to speak on video call last week, for just three minutes, I could see the fright on his face. I could feel his voice choking when he pleaded to me, 'Pappa get us out of here, we are innocent. His choked voice scared me and I am worried about my son's security," Aslam told TOI.
'Aryan is Harassed for Being a Famous Muslim Man's Son', Says Filmmaker Reema Kagti | Prior to Aryan Khan's bail rejection, filmmaker Reema Kagti had tweeted, "I hope Aryan gets bail today. He shouldn't have been arrested in the first place; no possession, no consumption and the NCB's argument that he is part of some international drug peddling ring is just a ridiculous lie to harass him and his family." When a user posted, "With all due respect, we should not comment on the subject since we have not seen the evidence," she replied, "The NCB themselves have declared this in court. So with due respect, you can stand by and say nothing while a 23-year-old is harassed for being a famous Muslim man's son but I choose not to, thank you very much."
Aryan Khan Bail Plea | Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday tweeted saying that in today's India, rich and poor, leaders and actors are alike and everyone is same before the law. Therefore Aryan should turn the crisis into an opportunity by waging a fierce battle against drugs and working to keep young people away from drugs.
Aryan Khan 'Paying Price of Being a Celeb', NCB an 'Ostrich With Head Buried in Sand': Ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi | Rohatgi said the law clearly states that "bail is the norm, jail is an exception" and the issue was settled many years ago by the Supreme Court, since the most established tenet of the Constitution is the 'Right to Life' and 'Right to Liberty', not only for Indians, but also foreigners in India.
Aryan Khan Case: Rahul Dholakia, Hansal Mehta Call Court's Rejection of Bail 'Outrageous', 'Travesty'
Filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Hansal Mehta, who are closely following Aryan Khan's arrest in connection with a drugs case, on Wednesday said the decision to reject his bail is "heartbreaking" and "outrageous". Aryan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison.
Aryan Khan's Bail Plea To Be Heard Today By Bombay HC Around 10:30 am | In jail for the 18th days since, Aryan Khan‘s bail plea will now be heard by Bombay high court, a day after a Mumbai special court denied Shah Rukh Khan‘s son bail in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The case is said to be heard around 10:30 am. It is likely to be mentioned today before Justice NW Sambre seeking urgent hearing, legal sources were quoted by PTI.
Mumbai Drug Bust Recap | The NCB team had at mid-sea busted the alleged drugs party on October 2 aboard a Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, have so far been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs from the ship.
Aryan Khan is in Touch With Drug Peddlers, Observes Court | Among other observations, the court noted that Aryan Khan is in touch with other drug dealers. “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers,” the judge said in his 21-page order
'Satyamev Jayate' NCB’s zonal chief Sameer Wankhede Says as Court Denies Bail to Accused in Drug Bust | Buoyed by the court’s order in their favour, NCB’s zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, who is not only spearheading the case but has also been the target of various allegations pertaining to the probe, reacted to the news with: “Satyamev Jayate. Let my detractors say anything. I will just work.”
Reference to 'Bulk Quantity and Hard Drugs'Found in Whatsapp Chats | In Aryan’s WhatsApp chats, there is a reference to “bulk quantity and hard drugs" and “there is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances," the order said. Prima facie it appears that there is a case of conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the prosecution, it said.
Accused Possessed Drugs for Consumption and Enjoyment, Rules Court | The material placed before it by the NCB showed on the face of it that section 29 of the NDPS Act, pertaining to conspiracy, was applicable, said the court. Therefore, it is not possible to record a satisfaction at this stage that the applicants have not committed any offence under the NDPS Act, the order said. Case papers and voluntary statements of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant disclosed that they possessed drugs for consumption and enjoyment, the court noted further.
‘Conscious Possession’ as Aryan Khan Knew Friend Had Drugs | The court said that though nothing was found in his possession, six grams of charas was found with Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan’s friend, and circumstances go to show that he knew about it.These things go to show that accused No 1 (Aryan) was having knowledge of the contraband concealed by accused No 2 (Merchant) in his shoes, it said. Although no contraband is found in the possession of accused No 1, six grams of charas was found in possession of accused No 2 of which accused No 1 (Aryan) was having knowledge and thus it can be said that it was in conscious possession of both the accused, the court added.
Matter is Likely to be Heard Today Before Justice N W Sambre Seeking an Urgent Hearing | The lawyers of Aryan Khan and Dhamecha moved the High Court seeking bail soon thereafter. The matter is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice N W Sambre seeking an urgent hearing, legal sources said. The special NDPS Act court in its 21-page order noted that WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie revealed that he was “dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and therefore it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offence if released on bail.
We Will Move the Bombay HC Once We Get the Order | “We have to read the order first…I don’t have the order yet. We will move the Bombay HC once we get the order," Desai said right after the special court rejected their plea. Within an hour, Aryan’s lawyers moved the Bombay high court, but as the judicial board had been discharged by then, the matter is most likely to be posted on Thursday.
'Likely to Commit Such Offence When on Bail', Says Court | The special NDPS Act court in its 21-page order noted that WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie revealed that he was “dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and therefore it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offence if released on bail.
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, observing that ‘on the face of it’, he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis". His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.
The special NDPS Act court in its 21-page order noted that WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie revealed that he was “dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and therefore it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offence if released on bail. The NCB had earlier argued in court that Aryan was not new to drugs, though no drug was found on him. The drugs found on Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant were for Aryan and Arbaaz’s personal consumption, they said. However, the defence insisted that the NCB has no grounds to continue to keep the accused in custody since no drugs were recovered from the personal possession of Aryan and that his WhatsApp chats only consisted of messages about football and other related stuff.
The 23-year-old son Bollywood superstar SRK and Gauri along with Arbaaz, model Munmun Dhamecha and five others were detained on October 3 in connection with a drug bust on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast. Aryan was being represented by advocate Satish Maneshinde in all previous hearings. But from “here on" bulk of the main argument on part of Aryan will be carried forth by advocate Amit Desai, and Maneshinde will only add anything if required, a report in Hindustan Times stated.
Earlier, a magistrate’s court had rejected the accused’s bail pleas, saying only a special court can hear these matters. Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, among others, were arrested on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the NDPS Act. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in the city. So far, 20 persons have been arrested in the case.
