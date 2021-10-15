Aryan Khan Can Get Bhel, Samosa, Juice Among Other Snacks From Arthur Road Prison Canteen

Aryan Khan, one of the accused in the cruise ship drugs case, can now get bread, bhel, samosa, and vada pav among other snacks in the Arthur Road prison canteen, where he will be lodged until the next hearing of his bail plea on October 20. The jail authorities have not allowed home food for the 23-year-old, who was sent Rs 4,500 by his family for canteen expenses.

The Arthur Road prison’s canteen menu reportedly includes bread, bhel, panyachi batli, vadapav, bhajipav, namkeen, samosa, chicken thali, egg thali, mineral water, and juice, according to a news portal. Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal confirmed that the authorities received a money order of Rs 4,500 - the maximum amount a prisoner can receive – from Aryan’s family on October 11.

Aryan has been allotted qaidi (prisoner) number 956, according to sources. Prisoners inside the jail are referred by their qaidi number. Hence, till the time he is in jail, Aryan will be called by number 956.

“Aryan was allowed to speak to his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via audio visual facility," a prison official said. The call was made two-three days ago, he said. Aryan is being served food that is cooked inside the prison and he is not allowed to have any outside food, he said. “The food is of good quality and served as per the required standards," he said.

Aryan and five others who were arrested in the Mumbai drug seizure case have been shifted to the general barracks of the Arthur Road jail after their quarantine period ended. Aryan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days, as a special court earlier in the day reserved its order on their bail pleas till October 20.

They had been shifted to the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai on October 7 after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail.

As per Covid-19 norms, they were kept in quarantine barracks for a period of seven days which ended on Wednesday. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, sources said.

