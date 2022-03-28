Aryan Khan Case: NCB SIT Seeks 90-day Extra Time from Mumbai Court to File Chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau — which is probing the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise-case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan — has sought an additional 90 days time from

a Mumbai Sessions Court to file the chargesheet in the matter. The SIT, headed by Sanjay Singh, was supposed to file the chargesheet by April 2.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 last year in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a Goa-bound cruise ship. He had spent three weeks in jail before the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28. During his time in custody, Aryan’s WhatsApp chats were analysed and he was questioned by the NCB.

The high-profile case was a subject of much debate, scrutiny and discussion. It also saw a new twist after an NCB witness claimed that a Rs 25-crore money deal was made on behalf of some NCB officials, including zonal director Sameer Wankhede, to let off Aryan, a charge that was dismissed by the agency.

Wankhede was later removed as the lead investigator of the case as he was facing a slew of allegations ranging from bribery, extortion, and questions over his ‘extravagant’ lifestyle.

The case got even murkier as the Delhi team of the NCB found, after taking over the investigation, that there had been major procedural lapses. News18.com had reported earlier that sources said that Wankhede deviated from the routine raids and seizure procedures during the case.

