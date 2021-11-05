Sameer Wankhede LIVE Updates: 'Value Him as an Officer, Nothing Against Him', Says NCB

Sameer Wankhede LIVE Updates: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will not lead the investigation in the Mumbai drugs bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused. Read More
Sensitive cases with international links and and wider nexus with Indian beneficiaries are among the six investigations transferred from NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, sources told News18. Wankhede has been ‘removed’ from his role as the lead investigator in the Mumbai drugs bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused. Two cases related to drugs, with links from Kashmir to Mumbai, and Thane, have been transferred from the NCB top dog, sources said, adding that these investigations are “sensitive in nature due to possible terror funding links". READ MORE
Sameer Wankhede, who has been reportedly removed from his role as the lead investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, was once hired by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after noticing his “flawless" work in anti-terror cases during his time at the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Wankhede, who has been the key investigator in important cases ranging from Indian youth training in Syria under the Islamic State to murders of political party workers in Gujarat, was hired by the NCB after the agency noticed his investigation in terror-related cases. READ MORE
Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane reacted to Sameer Wankhede being removed from the Mumbai drug bust case, saying it was “never about one NCB officer".
The IRS officer is in the eye of a political storm after NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused him of forging documents to get a government job, lying about his religion and arresting people in “bogus" drugs cases. Wankhede has denied all allegations. Sources told CNN-News18 that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to oversee the transferred cases. “These five cases are likely to have national and international ramifications and may involve inter-state linkages," said an official.
NCB Deputy Director-General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh is conducting a departmental vigilance probe into allegations of extortion made in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Wankhede and his team had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others on October 3 from the international cruise terminal in Mumbai. READ MORE
A top Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Wankhede was the one who probed actress Rhea Chakraborty’s drugs conspiracy link in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Coincidentally, Wankhede also has a special Bollywood connection, beyond his call of duty. He is married to popular Marathi actress Kranti Redkar who has worked with actor Ajay Devgn in his 2003 film Gangajal. Wankhede and Kranti tied the knot in March 2017 in a private wedding ceremony. READ MORE
NCP leader Nawab Malik, who has made serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede so far, reacted to the development saying “a lot more has to be done to clean the system", adding that this was just the beginning.
After news of Sameer Wankhede being removed from the Mumbai drug bust probe emerged, top NCB sources told News18 that he is “a seasoned officer with a vast investigations experience." They said he was being removed from a few cases handled by him, mainly those with international ramifications. “Any shift of case shouldn’t be taken otherwise. We value Sameer as an officer and there is nothing against him," they said.
Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan’s case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB.
When contacted, Wankhede seemed to downplay the development and said that the move was in line with his demand for a central probe in the Mumbai drug bust case. “I am still the Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai. A writ petition was filed by me in the high court for an independent probe by a central agency, and now a senior officer has been appointed. Cases where I had problem have been handed over. The other cases are still with the NCB," he said.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a slew of allegations ranging from bribery, extortion and questions over his ‘extravagant’ personal lifestyle, has been removed from his role as the lead investigator in the Mumbai drugs bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is an accused. READ MORE
AN NCB statement said: “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from Operations Branch of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Headquarters has been constituted by the Director General, NCB to take over a total of 06 cases from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit which have national and international ramifications, in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages.”
According to information accessed exclusively by CNN-News18, top sources in Delhi said that an order taking Wankhede off the probe has already been issued and that the NCB Director General has also decided to transfer five other high-profile cases from the anti-drug agency’s Mumbai zonal unit to its central team.
The NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit has maintained that the move was in line with his demand for a central probe in the Mumbai drug bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is one of the accused.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.