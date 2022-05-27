Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Drugs Found With Arbaaz Merchant Were Not for Aryan, Says SIT Chief; NCB Briefing Shortly

The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested last year by the anti-drugs agency along with others after a cruise was raided off the coast of Mumbai and drugs were found. He was released on bail after four weeks. Complaint against six persons has not been filed due to ‘lack of evidence’ while 14 have been chargesheeted in the case. The NCB filed its ‘final’ chargesheet in the Special Court as its 60-day extension to file the document was nearing its end on May 29.

The chargesheet said Aryan had not been found in possession of any narcotics. “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” said a press release by the agency.

Earlier reports said that NCB’s Special Investigation Team had said that they found no evidence against Aryan Khan’s son in the case. People familiar with matter had said that no evidence was found that he was “part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate”.

