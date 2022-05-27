Home / News / India / Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Drugs Found With Arbaaz Merchant Were Not for Aryan, Says SIT Chief; NCB Briefing Shortly
Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Drugs Found With Arbaaz Merchant Were Not for Aryan, Says SIT Chief; NCB Briefing Shortly

Aryan Khan Drug Case LIVE Updates: Complaint against six persons has not been filed due to ‘lack of evidence’ while 14 have been chargesheeted in the case

Aryan Khan, arrested in a drugs case, was released on bail in October.
Aryan Khan Drug Case LIVE Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a ‘clean chit’ to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, sources said on Friday. The NCB in the chargesheet said that all the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak. Read More

May 27, 2022 15:27 IST

Will NCB Take Action Against Sameer Wankhede, Asks Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik questions NCB over taking action against former Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after Aryan Khan and 5 others got a clean chit in the drugs case.

May 27, 2022 15:21 IST

Govt Asks Competent Authority to Take Appropriate Actions Against Sameer Wankhede: Report

It’s learnt that the government has asked competent authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. Government has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede’s fake caste certificate case, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

May 27, 2022 15:10 IST

Flaws in Way Sameer Wankhede Handled Cruise Drugs Case, NCB DG Tells News18

After the Narcotics Control Bureau’s charge sheet gave a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the high-profile Mumbai cruise drugs case, NCB DG SN Pradhan told CNN-News18 that “initial investigation has found many flaws in the way then Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede handled the case". “We are shortly going to come up with the final report on Vigilance Enquiry on Wankhede. Initial investigation has found many flaws in the way he handled the case," Pradhan told CNN-News18. The vigilance team is also probing corruption angle and the details will shortly come out in the report, he added. Wankhede has refused to comment on the development, saying he was “not associated with the case".

May 27, 2022 15:03 IST

Here's What NCB Chief SN Pradhan Said on Mumbai Drugs Case

May 27, 2022 14:51 IST

'...Except Aryan Khan': Operative Part of Clean Chit to SRK's Son in 6,000-Page NCB Chargesheet

Capping a months-long ordeal for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s chargesheet into the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case excludes the 24-year-old’s name, effectively clearing him in the case. Besides Aryan Khan, a clean chit has also been given to five others — Avin Shahu, Gopal ji Anand, Samir Saighan, Bhaskar Aroda and Manav Singhal. While Shahu was on the cruise ship, the others were organisers of the event. Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year. The 24-year-old was arrested by the anti-drugs agency on October 3, 2021 following a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. READ MORE

May 27, 2022 14:49 IST

Drugs Found With Arbaaz Merchant Were Not for Aryan, Says SIT Chief Sanjay Singh

SIT Chief Sanjay Singh said that the drug that was found on Arbaaz Merchant’s hands was not for Aryan. “We never questioned Aryan’s family members," Singh added.

May 27, 2022 14:46 IST

'Shah Rukh Khan Relieved': Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi on Clean Chit to Aryan Khan

After Aryan Khan was cleared of all charges in the drugs case, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said that Shah Rukh Khan is very relieved. The NCB, in a chargesheet, said no drugs were found on Aryan Khan and there was no “substantial evidence" to charge him and others.

May 27, 2022 14:41 IST

Here are the Names of 6 Accused Who Got Clean Chit in Drugs on Cruise Case

The six accused who had been given clean chit in the Mumbai drug-on-cruise case are:
-Aryan Khan
-Avin Shahu
-Gopal ji Anand
-Samir Saighan
-Bhaskar Aroda
-Manav Singhal

May 27, 2022 14:33 IST

NCB Files Chargesheet; Gives Clean Chit to Aryan Khan, Five Others

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the October 2021 ‘drugs on cruise’ case in which he was arrested last year. Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to “lack of sufficient evidence". Asserting that its special investigation team (SIT) carried out its probe in an “objective manner", the federal anti-drugs agency said in a statement in Delhi that “the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied". “Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed (before a Mumbai court). Complaint against rest 6 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," it said.

May 27, 2022 14:21 IST

Aryan Khan Was Released on Bail in October Last Year

In October last year, Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail 28 days after he was arrested in drugs-on-cruise case. He walked out of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai around 11 am.

May 27, 2022 14:14 IST

Flaw in Sameer Wankhade's Report, Says NCB DG

The Narcotics Control Bureau DG said that the agency will come up with a final report on the Vigilance enquiry on Sameer Wankhade. He further said that the initial investigation has found many flaws in the way Sameer Wankhade handled the case. The agency is also probing corruption angle and the details will come out shortly in the report.

May 27, 2022 14:05 IST

NCB to Address Press Conference at 3pm Today

The NCB will address a press conference in view of the chargesheet in the drugs-on-cruise case at 3pm on Friday.

May 27, 2022 14:02 IST

'If Aryan Khan was Clean, Why Was He Tainted?' NCP Leader Questions Motive Behind Arrest

NCP leader Clyde Crasto questioning the motive behing Aryan Khan’s arrest said that if he was clean then why was he tainted.

May 27, 2022 13:57 IST

Do Not Wish to Comment: Sameer Wankhede on Clean Chit to Aryan Khan

Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that he is not associated with the case. “I do not wish to comment on this," he added.

May 27, 2022 13:55 IST

All the Accused Persons Except Aryan & Mohak Found in Possession of Drugs

All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB read.

May 27, 2022 13:47 IST

Aryan Khan Gets Clean Chit in Drugs-on-cruise Case by NCB's SIT

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the anti-drugs agency’s special team in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was arrested last year in the case amid a probe by the NCB along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested last year by the anti-drugs agency along with others after a cruise was raided off the coast of Mumbai and drugs were found. He was released on bail after four weeks. Complaint against six persons has not been filed due to ‘lack of evidence’ while 14 have been chargesheeted in the case. The NCB filed its ‘final’ chargesheet in the Special Court as its 60-day extension to file the document was nearing its end on May 29.

The chargesheet said Aryan had not been found in possession of any narcotics. “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” said a press release by the agency.

Earlier reports said that NCB’s Special Investigation Team had said that they found no evidence against Aryan Khan’s son in the case. People familiar with matter had said that no evidence was found that he was “part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.