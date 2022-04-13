Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Suspends Two Investigating Officers for ‘Suspicious Activities’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday suspended two officers, who were initially investigating the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested among others. The officers – named V V Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad – were suspended with immediate effect after a vigilance inquiry found their alleged involvement in suspicious activities.

The inquiry was conducted by NCB’s Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh.

Singh and Prasad were among the initial investigating officers in the case. Sources told CNN-News18 that the officers were suspended not exactly in the case involving Aryan Khan, but after alleged irregularities were found against them — independent of the case — following the vigilance inquiry.

Sources said the inquiry found sufficient grounds for both the officers’ suspension.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 in connection with a drugs raid conducted by the NCB on a cruise off the Mumbai coast. Helmed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the NCB’s Mumbai unit raided the Goa-bound cruise ship. Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested and accused of “consumption" and “conspiracy", among other charges.

After several court hearings and 26 days in custody, the Bombay High Court granted Aryan Khan bail on October 28. He walked out of jail on October 30.

(With inputs from Manoj Gupta)

