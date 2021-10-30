Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NDPS Court Grants Bail to Alleged Drug Peddler Aachit, Six Other Co-accused

A special court on Saturday granted bail to alleged drug peddler Aachit Kumar and six others arrested in a drugs seizure case, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is one of the accused. Special court judge VV Patil, hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, granted bail to the seven accused.

With this, 12 of the 20 arrested accused have got bail in the high-profile case so far. Earlier, the NDPS court had denied bail to Aryan Khan. However, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to him and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The NCB had claimed that it had arrested Aachit based on the statements of Aryan and Arbaaz.

The agency has alleged that he used to supply drugs to Aryan. The other accused whose bail pleas were allowed by the special court on Saturday are Nupur Satija, Gomit Chopra, Gopalji Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora.

The court’s detailed bail order is yet to be made available. On October 26, the special court had granted bail to two other accused in the case - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu. They were the first to get bail in this case.

On October 2, the NCB had raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. Earlier on Saturday, Aryan walked out of the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, where he was lodged for the last 22 days following his arrest in the case.

