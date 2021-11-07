Aryan Khan Drugs Case: 'Pre-planned' Raid, Shahrukh's Son 'Framed', Witness Informs Mumbai Cops

Days after Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail in a drugs bust case, a person claiming to be privy to pre-raid discussions told the police that Aryan was framed by certain individuals to make money.

“I have reasons to believe that the raid was preplanned and Aryan Khan was framed in the drug case. The entire strategy was finalised on September 27, while the cruise ship was raided on October 2," Vijay Pagare told The Times of India (TOI) on Saturday. Pagare added that the high-level police SIT team recorded his statement on November 3 and 4, which was later read out to him and he signed it.

Pagare also said he had been staying with Sunil Patil, who had claimed he had passed on information about drugs on the cruise to the NCB. Patil’s name surfaced in the statement of businessman Sam D’Souza, who had said panch witness K P Gosavi had saved Patil’s name as SW — referring to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede. This was to show he had direct access to the NCB.

The TOI report further mentioned Pagare saying that Patil owed him money, and he was staying with him for the last few months in a bid to recover it. On September 27, while Patil was staying at a star hotel in Vashi when another room in the same hotel was booked in Gosavi’s name. Meanwhile, another witness from the hotel, a BJP worker Manish Bhanushali, Gosavi and Patil met a few days before the raid, claimed Pagare. He was in the hotel room when Bhanushali kissed Patil and said, “Bada kaam ho gaya(the big work has been done). We have to leave for Ahmedabad but don’t take Pagare along." Pagare told TOI that he was clueless about what was happening.

And a few hours after the raid, on October 3 Bhanushali allegedly returned to the hotel room and asked Pagare to come along. He called Pagare to get his money, following which the two went to the NCB office. On the way to the hotel, while speaking on call, Bhanushali took names like Pooja, Sam and Mayur. He also said that Gosavi’s phone was switched off and he suspected that he had absconded after getting money.

As soon as they reached the NCB office, Pagare said he saw a few journalists and was informed that Aryan Khan was detained. Later, he saw a news clip about the cruise party raid and saw visuals of Bhanushali and Gosavi escorting the accused. At this point, he said he realised the raid was pre-planned.

