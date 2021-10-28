Mumbai Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Day 3 of Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing in Bombay HC; Mumbai Police Team to Probe Charges Against Wankhede

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Mumbai police has formed a four-member team to enquire into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan. The probe team will be led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, while Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Dilip Sawant will supervise it. DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul will assist Sawant as supervisory officer.
Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, a senior official said. Sail’s statement was recorded for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Police Inspector Ajay Sawant, Assistant PI Shrikant Karkar and Sub Inspector Prakash Gawali will also be part of the enquiry team. The order of enquiry was issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).
Meanwhile, the Bombay high court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea for the third consecutive day today. The jail stay of 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan got longer as the hearing on his application remained inconclusive. Aryan Khan, arrested in the drugs case earlier this month, is in judicial custody for nearly three weeks now. His lawyer told the HC on Wednesday his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case was a direct infringement of constitutional guarantees and the counsel of a co-accused claimed conspiracy charge was invoked as an afterthought, while an NCB team began probe into allegations of extortion linked to the case against agency officials, including its zonal director in Mumbai Sameer Wankhede.
Oct 28, 202108:38 (IST)
Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Stories section to share a video interview by a journalist and wrote, "If these are facts. It is truly sad."
Oct 28, 202108:15 (IST)
Aryan Khan's bail plea is being heard by the Bombay High Court after the special court refused him relief earlier.
Oct 28, 202108:01 (IST)
Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) will supervise the enquiry and DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul will assist him as supervisory officer.
Oct 28, 202107:16 (IST)
Khan and other two are in jail since October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovered narcotic drugs.
Oct 28, 202106:50 (IST)
Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs case, has accused Wankhede and his team of demanding Rs 25 crore to let off Aryan Khan.
Oct 28, 202106:46 (IST)
Allegation of Extortion Bid in Aryan Khan Case | Earlier, Mumbai Police had said they had received four applications alleging extortion by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims. One of the applications was sent by Prabhakar Sail who had alleged that he had overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede, police said. Wankhede, who visited the NCB office in Delhi earlier in the day, has denied the allegations.
Oct 28, 202106:43 (IST)
Mumbai Police Record Statement of Witness Prabhakar Sail | Independent witness Prabhakar Sail appeared before Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening for recording statement in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan, an official said. Sail appeared before Milind Khetle, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Azad Maidan division, he added. "My client was summoned by the police and his written statement is being recorded," said Tushar Khandare, Sail's lawyer. Sail was "misused" during the Narcotics Control Bureau's raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 during which drugs were allegedly seized and Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested, the lawyer claimed.
Oct 28, 202106:39 (IST)
Arguments to Continue Today | After the hearing which went on for over two hours, Justice Sambre on Wednesday said he would hear Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday. "Tomorrow we will try to finish it," the judge said. Aryan Khan (23), Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested along with others on October 3 following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and alleged seizure of drugs. They approached the HC last week after a special court for NDPS Act cases rejected their bail pleas.
Oct 28, 202106:37 (IST)
Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Today | The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been arrested in a drugs case, on Thursday when the NCB will present its arguments. Justice N W Sambre began hearing the bail application on Tuesday. On Wednesday Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh who appeared for Munmun Dhamecha completed their arguments.
Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General-northern region Gyaneshwar Singh said his team recorded the statement of Wankhede for more than four hours as part of a vigilance probe into allegations of extortion in the drugs case, while the controversy surrounding the IRS officer took a new turn when the qazi who performed his first marriage in 2006 said he was a Muslim at that time, a claim denied by his family.A five-member vigilance probe team, which landed in Mumbai in the morning, has started its probe and collected some documents and recordings NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the departmental probe into the allegations of extortion, told media persons.
“The team today collected crucial documents of the case from NCB zonal office and as part of the investigation, we recorded the statement of Wankhede, " Singh said."During the four-and-a-half-hour-long recording of the statement, Wankhede has put many things before the team and we will collect a few more documents from him in coming days and if required we will get more information from him," he said.
Asked whether Wankhede will continue to supervise the investigation into the cruise drugs case, Singh said, “Let the investigation go ahead, if I have something concrete then only I will be able to give report to my DG." “I am appealing to K P Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail (NCB witnesses in the drugs case) through the media to join the enquiry," he said, adding, “If they have any complaint… any allegations, they should approach us and record their statements." Meanwhile, the qazi who had performed the first marriage of Wankhede claimed the officer belonged to a Muslim family otherwise the ‘nikah’ would not have been solemnised as per Islam.The qazi’s claim came against the backdrop of Nawab Malik’s allegations that Wankhede was born as a Muslim, but forged documents, including a caste certificate, to show he belonged to the Hindu SC category to get a job under quota after clearing the UPSC examination.
I had performed the ‘nikah’ of Sameer Wankhede and Shabana Qureshi (his first wife). Her father had approached me to perform the marriage in the Lokhandwala complex area of Mumbai. The groom’s name was Sameer Dawood Wankhede who married Shabana Qureshi, Maulana Mujammil Ahmed told a news channel.When asked about Wankhede’s claim that he is a Hindu, the qazi said had Wankhede been a Hindu the ‘nikah’ would not have been performed.
The Maulana claimed all the witnesses had signed the ‘nikahnama’ as per Islamic customs.As the controversy over his marriage and religion refused to die down, Wankhede, who is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case said he had married (in 2006) as per Muslim customs as per the wish of his late mother.
“Fulfilling the wish of one’s mother in a secular country is not a crime. I am proud of secularism in our country. My mother was a Muslim and my father is a Hindu. I love both of them very much, " Wankhede told PTI. Wankhede asserted that he never converted to Islam and he belonged to a Hindu caste.
He said his first marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act within a month. “The process of divorce was also completed as per the Special Marriage Act. I was never converted to Islam and I belong to a Hindu caste of my family," Wankhede claimed. Meanwhile, Wankhede’s father once again refuted allegations of Nawab Malik about his religion. Malik had said Wankhede senior’s real name is Dawood Wankhede and not Dnyandev Wankhede.
Kranti Redkar, whom Wankhede married after divorce from his first wife, also came out in support of her husband, saying he never changed his religion.Redkar, who is an actress, contested the claim made by the qazi.
Addressing a press conference, Redkar, who married Wankhede in 2017, slammed Malik for playing “low level" politics by making a string of allegations against her husband."Is that qazi above the Constitution? He should produce papers to show Sameer Wankhede had converted (to Islam) to marry his first wife," Redkar said, adding Wankhede had performed the ‘nikah’ in 2006 only to fulfil the wish of his late mother, who was Muslim.
“It was just a formality. Sameer (Wankhede) is born as a Hindu. He never converted. Malik is levelling allegations out of his grudge owing to the (drugs) case involving his son-in-law," she claimed.Redkar admitted that the signature on the 2006 nikahnama was of Sameer Wankhede’s. “He doesn’t know much about nikahnama (a written document that two Muslim partners entering into a civil union must put their signature on to legalise their marriage)," she claimed.
Meanwhile, Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede said he would approach the court against Malik. “What do my religion or castes have to do with the drug cases? I am Hindu and Mahar (Scheduled Caste). The 2006 Nikahnama is correct and my signature is also genuine. But I didn’t understand the content of the document since it was in Urdu," he told reporters.
Speaking separately, Malik, who has repeatedly termed the cruise drug bust case as “fake" and levelled a string of allegations against Wankhede, hit out at the BJP."I wonder why BJP leaders are getting uncomfortable when I am trying to expose Sameer Wankhede," he said.
On Wednesday, the minister said, The Cordelia cruise drugs party organisers Fashion TV had not taken any permission from the Maharashtra Police or the state home department. They obtained the permission directly from the directorate of shipping, which comes under the Union Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways."I believe that a top committee of NCB officials from Delhi has arrived here. They should check the call detail records of personal phones of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, (witnesses) K P Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail and Wankhede’s driver Mane. You will need no recording of statements. The phone calls will be self-explanatory," he said.
