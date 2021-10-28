Aryan Khan Gets Bail, But Won’t Walk Free Tonight. Here’s Why

After 3 weeks in jail, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court.

The bail was granted after hearing arguments in court for 3 days. As per reports, Aryan Khan and the 2 others will be coming out of jail only after the operative part of the order which is set to be dictated in open court tomorrow around 2:30 pm. Bail conditions will be decided following this.

“Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, they will come out of jail by tomorrow or Saturday. For me, it is a regular case - to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bai"Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan was quoted telling ANI.

The high court has been hearing Aryan Khan’s petition for the past two days. On Wednesday, the lawyers of the accused told the high court that their arrest violated constitutional provisions, adding that NCB’s claims of international trafficking were “absurd and false".

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who was representing Merchant, pointed out that in case of minor offenses, the settled legal position was that arrest was permitted only in exceptional cases. “Bail is the rule and jail is exception, now arrest is the rule and bail is exception," Desai said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who made the bulk of his submissions for Aryan on Tuesday, argued that the arrest was a direct infringement of constitutional provisions as the arrest memo did not give the “true and correct grounds".

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in a raid led by NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede who said that 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were recovered from the cruise ship Cordelia. The actor’s son had been denied bail twice before.

