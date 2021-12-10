Aryan Khan Moves HC Seeking Modification of Bail Condition About Weekly Appearance at NCB Office

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday approached the Bombay High Court seeking modification of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan’s application sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence.

As the investigation has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed, said the plea. The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of mediapersons waiting outside.

The application is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers said. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Advertisement

He was granted bail by the high court on October 28. The high court also imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB each Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.