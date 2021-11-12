The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday called for questioning Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan in connection with the Mumbai drugs bust case. News18.com has learned that Aryan Khan, who was arrested from a cruise ship during an alleged rave last month, is being questioned at an undisclosed location. SIT chief Sanjay Singh reached Mumbai on Friday morning.

According to top sources, Aryan Khan was questioned at the RAF office in Navi Mumbai. After leaving the Zonal office for his court-mandated appearance, Aryan headed to Navi Mumbai. Sources said Aryan is being questioned about the circumstances under which he boarded the cruise, his links to drug suppliers, and about his peer group consuming drugs.

Aryan is likely to be grilled on the circumstances the previous probe team investigated him, how he was treated in custody to gauge if he or his family were forced to pay a bribe.

>The SIT’s list of questions for Aryan include:

What was the plan and how did you reach the cruise?

Did you plan to do drugs there or were they part of the tour? Or are you completely denying the drugs?

Any kind of physical exchange of drugs or was it only on the virtual space via WhatsApp?

You have earlier retracted your statement. Did the earlier probe team impose any statements on you?

Sameer Wankhede, who is now facing a probe himself on charges of extortion, will not be part of this probe.

The SIT was constituted by the Mumbai Police to probe allegations of extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in connection with the alleged drug bust onboard a cruise liner last month.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. He spent three weeks in jail before the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28.

During his time under custody, his WhatsApp chats were analysed and he was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). NCB zonal head Wankhede came into the limelight for spearheading the probe. However, Wankhede was removed as the lead investigator of the case has he was also facing a slew of allegations ranging from bribery, extortion, and questions over his ‘extravagant’ personal lifestyle.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case, had claimed and filed an affidavit that there was an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials and others for letting off Aryan Khan from the case.

The case got even murkier as the Delhi team of the NCB found, after taking over the investigation, that there had been major procedural lapses. News18.com had reported earlier that sources said that Wankhede deviated from the routine raids and seizure procedures during the case in which Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The revelation comes a day after NCB director transferred a total of six cases from the Mumbai unit headed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede to its Delhi team. Sources also said that the NCB officials were keen on arresting Aryan Khan while many others onboard the cruise were allowed to go.

