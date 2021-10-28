'Aryan Khan Should Not Have Been Arrested, It Was a Travesty of Justice', Says Lawyer Maneshinde

Senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs seizure case, on Thursday said the trial was a travesty of justice as the case was not such where Aryan should have been arrested.

“This was not a case where Aryan should have been arrested, he was in jail for over 20 days, it was a travesty of justice. No father or family should go through this kind of situation," he told CNN-News18 hours after Aryan Khan, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Terming the arrest as unwarranted and illegal, he said what worked for his client was that “we got a judge who ultimately accepted our submissions", adding that he has been maintaining that Aryan Khan did not have any drugs on him since day one. “There is no evidence and WhatsApp chats cannot be determined as evidence against him," he said.

Denying any conscious possessions and conspiracy, charges levelled against him by the NCB, he said Khan was not found with any substances. “He was searched, taken to the NCB office, nothing was found on him. There is no evidence that connects him to anything or anybody found on the ship," he said.

Maneshinde further said they are still not clear why Aryan was arrested. “It is still unclear what were the circumstances for his arrest, why he was targeted and why such drastic measures were taken against him," he said.

However, he said he will wait for the orders of the Bombay high court and then comment on the further course of action. “Here was a family whose boy went on a trip with his friends to a ship and was supposed to sail and come back within a few days. But within a few hours, the family was informed that he was being detained," he said.

The senior advocate said Shah Rukh Khan’s family have suffered a lot. “The trauma and the efforts they had to put in to get their son out and the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and his family have not uttered a single word tells you how humble he is and moved heaven and earth to get his son out," he said.

When asked about the NCB’s anti-drug probe which is currently under the scanner, Maneshinde who was also represented Rhea Chakraborty in the alleged drugs case involving late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said “Nothing has emerged in the Rhea Chakravarty case. I feel the entire investigative machinery in our country needs to be an overhauled."

On being asked on NCB’s focus on the end-users and consumers of drugs instead of targeting the “big fish" or big cartels, Maneshinde said the main kingpins and drug peddlers of large quantities never get arrested. “I have never seen in over 30 years of my career that any kingpin or any crime has been arrested and prosecuted in the courts of law."

On being asked about the nature of conversations held with actor Shah Rukh Khan, he said Khan is very humble, courteous and had the strength to withstand any pressure on him. “I hope no other father, parent or family goes through this trauma. You can imagine, if a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan had to go through such misery to get his son out, what would be the conditions of a poor man’s child in our country."

On questions raised regarding the likely impact of the narrative concerning the NCB built outside court having implications in the judgement inside case, Maneshinde said he will not comment on what was happening outside the courtroom. Howver the legal team had planned its strategy right from the first day. “From stage to stage, I was in touch with the persons concerned and planned in such a manner that the ultimate end result was achieved," he said.

Speaking on the likely continuation of Aryan Khan’s trial, he said while he cannot speak for the future, “for now, the trauma is over."

