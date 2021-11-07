Aryan Khan Skips NCB SIT’s Summons Citing 'Covid-like Symptoms', Urges Another Date

Aryan Khan on Sunday refused the summons of the NCB’s new Special Investigation Team (SIT), as he is ‘experiencing symptoms similar to Covid-19’, sources told CNN-News18. The new team, being headed by DDG NCB Sanjay Singh, recently took over six cases that were being led by the agency’s zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a departmental probe on extortion allegations.

Accused in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday, the sources said. The actor’s son has requested another date to join the investigations and the NCB will make a decision after looking at his medical reports, the sources said.

On October 3, the NCB had raided a cruise off the Mumbai coast for illegal drugs, which led to the arrest of Aryan, among many others. He was recently granted bail. After a slew of allegations against Wankhede, who spearheaded the bust, the NCB transferred the case from him, among five others, to the agency’s central team.

News18 had earlier reported that Mumbai drug case-accused Arbaaz Merchant, and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan may also be summoned by the agency. Sources had stated that other alleged accused in the six cases will also be summoned by the NCB SIT as ‘routine procedure after a new team comes in’. Details in the Mumbai cruise drugs case will be verified, the sources had said.

The SIT had reached Mumbai on Saturday from Delhi and visited the NCB’s zonal office in south Mumbai in the afternoon, an official had informed. DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh had said, “We have taken over some cases and will start our investigation into it."

The team will probe the six cases, which have national and international ramifications, in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages, the NCB had said on Friday. NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede said he was not an investigating officer of these cases, adding that he was a supervisory officer as a zonal director and his role will continue to be the same.

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 after spending 25 days in jail.

