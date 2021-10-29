As Aryan Khan Prepares to Go Home by 5:30 pm, Here's Jail Release Process & Team SRK's Tough Fight in Court

A day after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan in the cruise-drugs case, all eyes are on Aryan’s release on Friday. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai along with 7 others.

Justice Nitin Sambre, who had granted the bail on Thursday, will be handing out a detailed order with reasons on why the bail is being granted and will also impose certain conditions.

Since the court is headed for a two-week Diwali vacation, it is packed with lawyers seeking urgent hearings of their cases. Reportedly, Justice Sambre generally has about 70 anticipatory bail-related matters listed on his board every day and as promised by SRK’s legal team, they will try to complete the formalities as soon as possible.

As per India Today report on Friday Justice Sambre only has 40 cases listed on his board, including Aryan Khan’s. His staff has said that the order should be ready by Friday afternoon, while some indicated that the judge has already started dictating the order.

Since morning, advocate Anandini Fernandes, a part of Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has been waiting outside Justice Sambre’s chamber to get the order as early as possible.

>Aryan Khan’s Release Procedure

Once the final order is out, it will have to be sent to the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, which has the custody of Aryan Khan and others. As per the order written by Justice Sambre, there would be a certain amount for a cash bond in the bail order.

Khan’s legal team will complete the order in the Mumbai sessions court and only after that will the special NDPS court be able to issue the release order to the concerned jail authorities. Following which by 5:30 pm, outside the Arthur Road jail, there is a box in which the release orders along with the bond papers will have to be dropped by Maneshinde’s team. Once the papers are done and submitted on time, the jail authorities will release Khan by 7pm and Manshide’s team is now trying to avoid any procedural delay.

