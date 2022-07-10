As Assam Man Confesses Killing of Woman, Angry Locals Burn Him Alive in Public Hearing

A 90 percent burnt body of a man, who allegedly set a newly married woman ablaze, has been unearthed by the police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday.

The man, Ranji Bordoloi, was allegedly burnt alive during a public hearing in Nagaon’s Bor Lalung area. “We got information at 6pm that in a public hearing, a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder and later his body was buried. The body has been dug out and a few people have been detained," M Das, SDPO said.

“The body is 90% burnt," he added.

According to a local from the village dominated by the Karbi tribe, three days ago, a body of a newly married woman was found in the village pond.

“Today, some of the women from our village overheard an elderly lady saying that she killed the newly married woman. On Saturday, there was a community meeting, where she was summoned and questioned about the incident. She confessed that five people planned to kill the woman and Ranjit Bordoloi strangulated her to death. Later, Bordaloi was dragged to the meeting, where he confessed to his crime. Enraged by this, some began beating him and others poured kerosene on him and burnt him alive. Later, his body was buried," informed the local youth.

