As Authorities Seize 300 Kgs Heroin from Kutch, A Timeline of Over 5,000 Kgs of Substance Caught by Agencies in 5 Years

The central agency DRI and Gujarat ATS recently seized about 300 kg of heroin imported from containers of 39,000 kgs of gypsum powder. The heroin, in 17 containers, arrived six months ago and landed in Kutch. The joint operation was carried out by the DRI and Gujarat ATS at a private container freight station on Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway.

Sources said the containers were ordered by a firm in Uttarakhand, and came from the Iranian port of Abbas. However, official details of the operation have not yet been shared by authorities. According to reports, the container from which the heroin was seized contained the bill of entry of the importing firm at Sitaraganj in Uttarakhand. According to preliminary details, the heroin was shipped to Iran from Afghanistan and from the Iranian port of Abbas to the port of Kandla.

Amid the recent case, News18 provides a Timeline of heroin seized from Kutch:

Advertisement

July 2017: Coastguard and ATS seize 1,500 kg of heroin from Kutch in July 2017 from a cargo ship

August 2018: In August 2018, two persons from Jam Salaya caught with five kg packets of heroin, after which it’s revealed that 100 kg of heroin had arrived from Pakistan.

March 2019: Nine Iranian nationals entering the Indian border by boat had 100 kg of heroin. They threw the heroin into the sea and set the boat on fire.

January 2022: Five Pakistanis were caught with 35 kg of heroin from a fishing boat.

April 2021: Boat of eight Pakistanis seized with 30 kg of heroin.

September 2021: DRI seizes 2,998 kg of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from Mundra port.

April 2022: A quantity of heroin in the guise of gypsum powder was seized from Gandhidham in Kutch. The quantity of heroin is 300 kg with a market value of Rs 5,000 crore.

The value of heroin seized in five years is estimated to be over Rs 35,000 crore

Advertisement

If the worth of heroin seized from Kutch is calculated, according to the market price, more than 5,000 kg of heroin has been seized in five years. In total, more than Rs 35,000 crore worth of heroin has been seized from Kutch. Thus, an average of Rs 7,000 crore worth of heroin has been seized from Kutch every year in the last five years. However, the largest quantities were caught in 2021 and 2017.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.