As Bangladeshi Terror Module Busted in Assam, Police Reveal Arrested Madrasa Teacher Trained Students in Jihad

The Morigaon module of Bangladesh-based Ansar Ul Bangla Team (ABT) operations in Assam is emerging as one of the most vital and dangerous terror modules busted by the Assam police and central investigating agencies so far.

After 19 students from the Jamiul Huda Madarsa were questioned by the National Investigation Team (NIA) team probing the ABT module in Morigaon on July 31, the Assam Police and the central agencies have interrogated the head of the madrasa, Mufti Mustafa, who along with another suspect, is in police custody.

“The investigation so far has been satisfactory. There is a common link with the Bhopal ABT, Tripura and Barpeta operations of Ansar Ul Bangla. Financial links have been established. Jihadi training material have been viewed in the electronic device of Mufti Mustafa. We are now looking as to how many students were shown these videos by Mufti and what influence does these have on the students. Mustafa has been sharing these videos, which have operation and training content of Taliban to motivate students at his madrasa. We are examining other madrasas of the state too, however, it will be difficult to divulge further," said GP Singh, Special Director General of Assam Police.

Singh also said the police have other madrasas on radar and once evidence against them are found, action will be taken.

The Jamiul Madrasa has been sealed along with another one in Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam for indulging in anti-national activities. One Hananul Islam was picked up by the Barpeta police on July 31 on the suspicion of having links with the ABT. With this, there have been nine arrests in Barpeta district alone in the last four days.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had clarified that two madrasas have already been sealed and more will likely be under the scanner. “Wherever we have got complaints against madrasas and its teacher, we have taken an in-principle decision that we will close them down and will ask the students to go to a nearby school. In Assam, we do not have government madrasas."

Sarma stressed that the government has already shut down 750 madrasas but religious madrasas will continue to operate.

The police raided Jihadi linkman Mufti Mustafa Ahmed’s maternal uncle’s house at Bherbhaeri in Nagaon district on Saturday. Later, they raided another madrasa in the vicinity. The police apprehended a teacher of Bherbheri girl’s madrasa, Amir Amja, for questioning.

According to the Morigaon police, Bangladeshi nationals have been visiting Mufti Mustafa’s house since 2019.

