As Brutal Heatwaves Mar Wheat Production, Early Monsoon Rains in Kerala Brighten Outlook for Crops

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in India three days before its usual date raising hopes that the output of crops like rice and oilseeds will get a boost after the brutal heatwave hit the wheat output.

The livelihood of millions of farmers in the country depends on the rains brought by the Southwest monsoon. Monsoon, which is the primary source of irrigation in the country, normally arrives in the Kerala on June 1.

The monsoon is critical to the country at a time when it is facing soaring food prices and the war in Ukraine has pushed up world food costs to a record. The timely and normal rains are set to boost the production outlook for monsoon-sown crops such as rice, soyabeans and pulses, a report in Bloomberg said.

It is also expected to check the soaring inflation and brighten prospects for winter crops planted during October and November.

Earlier in March, an unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports.

The heat in March is the hottest in the country since 1901 that stunted crops. Wheat is very sensitive to heat, especially during the final stage when its kernels mature and ripen. Indian farmers time their planting so that this stage coincides with India’s usually cooler spring.

However, India is forecast to witness a normal rainy season for a fourth year. Timely and normal rains are set to boost production outlook for monsoon-sown crops and fill reservoirs, which in turn would brighten prospects for winter crops, usually planted during October and November.

Global wheat Production likely to fall

Global wheat production is likely to fall for the first time in four years as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted farming in the country, which is a major exporter globally.

According to the estimates by US Department of Agriculture, Ukraine’s wheat production would fall by over 35 per cent from the year before. Ukraine is one of the five wheat exporters.

The agency forecasted 2022-23 total global wheat output at 774.8mn tonnes, the first decline since the 2018-19 season, Financial Times reported.

