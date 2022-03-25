As CBI Probe Ordered into Bogtui Village Violence, Runaway Residents Relieved, Some Thank Mamata

When the news of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being announced into this week’s violence reached West Bengal’s Rampurhat area, there wasn’t much of a reaction. That’s because many of the locals have left and are unwilling to return.

Eight people were burnt alive in their homes by a mob in the area’s Bogtui village following the killing of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh on Monday in an incident that has led to widespread revulsion across the country and has also sparked a political firestorm.

No further violence has taken place, however, and there is a massive police presence in the village.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI after rejecting a request by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government to not hand over the probe to the central agency.

Sabina Bibi is the sister of Bhadu’s rival Sona Sheikh, in whose charred house the police found seven bodies that night. She told News18, “The state police did nothing at the time. It’s good that a CBI investigation has been ordered."

News18 found many of the residents of Bogtui and adjacent parts of Rampurhat in Birbhum district now living in Sainthia, about 50 km away.

They went back to the village when CM Mamata Banerjee visited on Thursday and she promised to keep everyone safe. However, soon after the chief minister left, so did the residents.

As news of the CBI probe announcement reached, the villagers expressed satisfaction.

Mihirlal Sheikh lost his mother, wife and daughters to the violence. “I am happy that Mamata Banerjee has given us justice," he told News18. “I met her yesterday. On her order, Anarul (local TMC leader) was arrested. I don’t understand the law. The court has given the order for a CBI probe; let’s see."

The villagers say they want justice. Mamata’s damage-control efforts have worked partly but not enough, said an elderly resident of Bogtui village.

