As CM Underlines Omicron Scare, Lawmakers Roam Freely in Assembly Without Masks in MP

Hours after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cautioned one and all against Omicron scare re-imposing night curfew in Madhya Pradesh, lawmakers roamed freely without facial masks in the State Assembly on Friday.

The State after over a month has seen the re-imposition of night curfew from Thursday onwards amid threat of fresh covid-19 variant, the MLAs who have the responsibility of leading by example seemed aloof to the threat of the virus.

When cautioned by News18 over the absence of facial masks, the lawmakers came up with bizarre pleas to cover up their mistake.

When Minister Brijendra Yadav was spotted without a mask, he told News18 that he is allergic to the masks but he used to out in on round-the-clock earlier. He, however, was quick to accept his mistake saying yes he is at fault as saying, “We are still amid the pandemic and we (lawmakers) are urging others to wear masks but not wearing it personally. I apologise for this," said the minister.

MLA Sudesh Rai was spotted without masks too accepted the mistake and promised to wear them regularly.

BJP MLA Chetan Kashyap tried covering up his mistake saying he uses the mask but had put it down for two minutes as he was talking to someone. “Yes, the mask is the safety cover," he added.

MLA Munmun Rai went a step ahead saying, “Yes, we MLAs are at fault that we forgot to wear masks in a hurry. We should also be penalised for breaching the rule."

There were others like Irrigation Minister Tulsiram Silawat who were wearing masks and underlined for safety against the new variant of the coronavirus. Others like Minister Mohan Yadav were quick to take out the protective gear from the pocket as soon as they spotted the camera.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the MP Assembly was adjourned sine die amid pandemonium from Congress MLAs over tribal rights and security.

