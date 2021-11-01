As Covid Concerns Loom Amid Festive Season, These 8 States Contribute The Most in India's Daily Tally

Even though the daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days, there are some states which are contributing the maximum number of daily new Covid-19 cases to India’s overall tally. The coronavirus situation is most likely to become worrying in the coming days as an alarming scene of people thronging markets neck-to-neck without following social distancing norms is being witnessed from various states across India.

With 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: Diwali Shoppers Leave India Anxious As Markets from Delhi to Chennai See Huge Crowds; Covid Norms Up in Air

India witnessed a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in April and May this year, which saw record infections and fatalities, amid burdened healthcare facilities and a shortage of medical oxygen. Covid-19 cases have since gone down significantly. However, the Centre and states have reiterated the importance of wearing masks and distancing amid the festive season, as experts predict an increase in cases post-Diwali.

Here’s a list of eight states which are reporting the maximum number of daily new Covid-19 cases:

1. KERALA

Kerala has reported 7,167 new Covid-19 cases and 167 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,68,657 and the fatalities to 31,681. Of the 167 deaths, 14 were reported over the last few days, 146 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation, and seven were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, an official press release said on Sunday.

Advertisement

With 6,439 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 48,57,181 and the active cases reached 79,185, the release said. As many as 65,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

>ALSO READ: 25% Drop in Jabs Count, Unutilised Stocks Tripling to 15 Cr & Crowded Markets: What’s Making the Centre Anxious

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,046 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (878) and Thrissur (753). Of the new cases, 42 were health workers, 25 were from outside the state and 6,879 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 221.

Advertisement

There are currently 2,72,248 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,64,972 are in the home or institutional quarantine and 7,276 in hospitals.

2. Maharashtra

Advertisement

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,172 new coronavirus cases, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216. A total of 1,399 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the state’s recovery count reached 64,50,585. There are 16,658 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

The state’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Advertisement

3. Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,009 new Covid-19 infections pushing the tally to 27,02,623 while the death toll mounted to 36,116 with 19 more fatalities, the Health Department said on Sunday. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,183 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,55,015 leaving 11,492 active infections, a bulletin said.

Advertisement

A total of 1,23,701 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,11,59,242. Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 119 and 114 cases respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Advertisement

Nine districts reported fresh infections below 10 while Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur recorded the least with two cases each, the bulletin said.

4. WEST BENGAL

Advertisement

West Bengal has reported 914 new Covid-19 infections, 66 less than the previous day’s figure, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. Of the Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, Kolkata recorded the highest with 274, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district with 144, the bulletin said. The respective figures were 272 and 148 on Saturday.

Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the majority of the cases were recorded in adjoining districts of South 24 Parganas (75), Howrah (73), and Hooghly (58), according to the bulletin. The state recorded 15 fresh Covid fatalities on Sunday, two more than the previous day, with the metropolis and North 24 Parganas districts accounting for six deaths each. The coronavirus death toll is now 9,141, and the caseload is 15,92,908, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: Covid on Rise Again Across Globe, New Variant, Festive Surge Keep India on Toes | EXPLAINED

To keep itself ready to “combat a probable third surge of Covid-19 cases", the state government has ordered the setting up of additional Covid wards at different medical colleges, super-specialty hospitals, and some district and local-level state-run hospitals. It has directed the setting up of 100-bed pre-fabricated wards at 18 medical colleges hospitals, super-specialty hospitals, district hospitals, and sub-divisional hospitals across the state at Rs 7.50 crore per unit.

It has also ordered the setting up of 10 such wards with 20 beds each at the rural and block primary health center levels at Rs 35 lakhs per unit. Apart from these, one pre-fabricated Covid ward of 50 beds will also be set up at Jhalda sub-divisional hospital in Purulia for Rs 3.50 crore.

Advertisement

5. Odisha

Odisha on Sunday reported 488 new Covid-19 cases, with the tally rising to 10,41,457, a health department official said. The death toll jumped 8,333 as four succumbed to the disease.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: Low Vaccine Figures a Concern, PM to Meet CMs, District Officials on Nov 3; Maha, UP on List

Advertisement

More than half of the new coronavirus cases in Odisha on Sunday were reported from the Khurda district where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, the Health Department said. Seven districts reported no new infections, while Kandhamal and Nabarangpur have one and two active cases, respectively, according to official data.

6. Andhra Pradesh

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 385 new daily Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 20,66,450, while the toll rose to 14,373 with four additional deaths. With 675 people getting cured, total recoveries stood at 20.47 lakh, leaving 4,355 active cases.

7. Karnataka

Advertisement

Karnataka has reported 292 fresh cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,88,333 and toll to 38,082, the health department said on Sunday. The day also saw 345 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,41,578.

Out of 292 new cases reported on Sunday, 137 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 204 discharges and 7 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 8,644.

8. Assam

Assam on Sunday reported 212 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 less than the previous day, with the caseload in the northeastern state rising to 6,10,645, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The death toll rose to 5,997 as one more person from Nagaon succumbed to the disease, it said. Of the new cases, 96 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 26 from Barpeta, 18 from Lakhimpur, and 14 from Jorhat.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, up from the previous day’s 0.71 per cent, as the new cases were detected from 15,060 sample tests, the NHM bulletin said. At least 236 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,00,974, it said.

Other states and union territories in the country have reported less than 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry will convene a meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Bharti Pawar on November 3 to discuss in detail boosting the vaccination capacity of at least 11 states whose current numbers are below the national average.

The meeting, to be held via video conferencing at 12 pm, is also going to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials from the health ministry. The chief ministers of the 11 states and District Magistrates of over 40 districts will be in attendance.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.