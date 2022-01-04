Covid Cases Multiply Amid 3rd Wave Fears; Delhi, Maha, UP, Others Roll Out New Curbs | Details Here

Covid-19 cases are rising unabated across India as Omicron spreads rapidly, fuelling speculations of an emerging third wave of infections. Several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Goa are witnessing a whopping surge in the number of cases. In a bid to contain the spread, the state governments are rushing to announce night curfews, restrictions and stricter covid mandates.

>Delhi

Delhi reported 5,481 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of such cases since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent, and three more fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government has decided to impose weekend curfew in the capital in view of a surge in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. He said government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Buses and metro trains will run on full capacity. But no one can travel without a mask, he said. There are around 11,000 active cases in Delhi. Only 350 are in hospitals. Of them 124 need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support, Sisodia said.

>Punjab

The Punjab government ordered closure of schools and colleges and imposition of night curfew to restrict public movement following a sharp rise in cases in the state over the past few days. The fresh curbs were announced after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state. OP Soni, Punjab Health Minister, said the third wave of coronavirus has arrived and face masks should be mandatory for everyone.

According to the new order, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, shall remain shut for offline classes and virtual classes will continue. Medical and nursing colleges, however, have been permitted to function normally.

A night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily. Bars, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos may operate at 50% capacity provided all staff members are fully vaccinated, the new order states. The new set of restrictions will be in force till January 15.

Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools and gyms have been shut and only sportspersons training for national or international events will be allowed access.

>Uttar Pradesh

The state government may impose stricter restrictions to curb the spread. A key meeting was called on Wednesday in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation with the Health Advisory Board along with members of Covid-19 team. It is expected that curbs could be imposed on cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, etc. The meeting was held at 6:30pm in Lucknow. Sources suggest that a weekend curfew might be on the cards as well. The state is already under night curfew from 11pm to 5am, gathering of more than 200 people has also been restricted in the weddings along with other curbs.

>Telangana

In Telangana, holidays have been declared for all educational institutions across the state between January 8 and 16. The decision was taken Monday during Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s review of the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the state. However, officials said there was no need to impose a lockdown in the state at present.

>Gujarat

The Gujarat High Court has restricted the entry of people in its premises in the wake of a rise in coronavirus cases in the state, and barred the entry of litigants while making it mandatory for those required to appear in person to carry COVID-19 negative report. The curbs will come into effect from Wednesday, as per a circular issued by the HC’s registrar general on Monday.

On Monday, Gujarat reported 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, its highest tally in nearly seven months, raising the total number of confirmed cases reported from the state to 8,35,028. Out of the fresh cases, Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 631 cases. The high court had resumed physical hearing from August last year, after operating online for nearly a year due to the pandemic situation.

>Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government capped the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings at 100 and ordered closure of schools in Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The decisions were taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Schools for classes 1 to 8 will be closed in Jaipur till January 9, while the other restrictions are applicable for entire Rajasthan and will come into force from 5 am on January 7. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions, public, political, social or educational meetings and processions, dharnas, fairs and such events.

Before organising any such event, information regarding the same will have to be uploaded on a web portal developed by the DoIT. People coming from abroad will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in Rajasthan and will have to be in institutional or home quarantine for seven days till test reports come negative for the virus.

>Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, 283 more than the previous day, and 11 new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 50,000-mark, the state health department said. With these additions, the state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 67,12,028, while the death toll increased to 1,41,553, it said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned of a lockdown in Mumbai if the daily Covid-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, asking residents to follow protocol amid a spike in numbers, especially of the Omicron variant.

In Pune, schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 30, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said and added that online classes will continue.

Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count after April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the 8-lakh mark, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. Mumbai also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government’s health department.

>Kerala

Kerala has decided to impose restrictions on public events. In case of events held at closed premises, the attendees will be limited to 75 and open spaces can have not more than 150 attendees. The restrictions would be applicable to all events. The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which observed that 80 per cent of the eligible population in Kerala have got the second dose of vaccine. The meeting also decided to strengthen the screening of passengers arriving at all airports.

>Bihar

Bihar also announced night curfew on Tuesday from 10 pm to 5am. There will, however, be no lockdown in Bihar. Gyms, parks, malls, religious places, cinema halls and swimming pools will remain closed. Schools till class 8 will remain closed till Jan 21, the order said.

From class 9, only 50% capacity will be allowed and restaurants can have 50% capacity. For marriage, not more than 50 people will be allowed and they will have to inform the local police station three days before the ceremony. Mask will be compulsory in both public and private vehicles.

