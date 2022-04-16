As Covid Cases Rise, UP CM Puts NCR Districts on Alert Mode, Delhi Govt Asks Hospitals to Be Ready

An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and in the adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh such as Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar has put the administrations in alert mode. While UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain assured people that the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation.

Alert Mode on

The National Capital Region (NCR) districts are on alert mode and directions to this effect were given by Yogi Adityanath while chairing a meeting on Covid-19 management in the state. During the meeting, the chief minister observed that over the past few days, there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state’s neighboring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. He asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode, it said. Seeing the current circumstances, the entire NCR has been put on alert mode, it added.

Delhi Govt Puts Hospital on Alert

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is keeping a close eye on rising cases. “Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now," he said. Satyender Jain, said the government is monitoring the situation closely. “We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. All hospitals have been advised to remain alert," he said. The health minister also advised people to wear a mask while stepping out, and also get vaccinated at the earliest. “Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination," he said.

Delhi Plans to Increase 100 Oxygen beds in Every Ward

News18 has learnt that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to check Covid preparedness. The government is also planning to increase 100 oxygen beds in every ward within two weeks and prepare 65,000 beds to ensure there is shortage in case of sudden rise in cases.

Send Covid Samples for Genome Sequencing: CM Yogi to Officials

Yogi Adityanath directed officials to send samples of Covid-19 patients for genome sequencing. He asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults. Booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.

The chief minister asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions, the statement said. Besides, he said, awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), according to the statement.

Cases on the Rise

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.

The daily cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent. On Wednesday, 299 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death. A total of 9,275 tests were conducted the previous day.

The number of daily cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A total of 685 Covid-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. There are 9,735 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 51 (0.52 per cent) of them are occupied.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 Covid-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.

(with inputs from PTI)

