As Delhi Fridge Murder Probe Continues, a look at Other Parallel Cases Where Killers Went on Chopping Spree

As more details are emerging about the gut-wrenching Delhi murder case, where 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, and chopped her body into nearly 35 pieces, several other horrific murders from the past and present are in discussion.

Poonawalla was in a relationship with 26-year-old Walkar since 2018 but he strangled her after a fight between them on May 18. He then chopped her body into several pieces and kept them in a fridge for nearly 20 days before gradually dumping them in various locations before being arrested six months after the crime.

Like Poonawala, several other killers went to extreme lengths to conceal the crime by dismantling their victims’ bodies and disposing of them in several places. However, as it’s said that crime never pays, and so the law eventually caught up with them.

Here Are Some Of The Cases Where Killer Used Similar Modus Operandi

(Trigger Warning: Graphic details ahead)

The Azamgarh Case: In an incident reminiscent of the ghastly killing of Shraddha Walker, Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested an ex-lover for killing a woman whose chopped body was found in a well in Azamghar recently. According to police, the main accused Prince Yadav, with the help of his parents, cousin Sarvesh, and other family members had planned to kill Aradhana, who was stated to be in her mid-20s, out of resentment because she had married someone else and not him.

On November 9, Yadav had taken Aradhana on his bike to a temple. When they reached there, he, with the help of Sarvesh, strangled her in a sugarcane field. The two then cut her body in six parts, packed them in a polythene bag, and threw it into a well, police said. They threw the head into a pond some distance away.

Ex-Navy Officer Murder Case: The wife and college-going son of 55-year-old Ujjal Chakraborty, a former navy man, were arrested by the police on Saturday, for allegedly killing him and cutting his body into pieces, before dumping in various places in West Bengal.

Chakraborty, a resident of Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, retired from the navy about 12 years ago. According to police, his wife and son claimed to be “continuously tortured" by Chakraborty.

According to the police, the initial probe has revealed that Chakraborty and his son had a fight in their home on November 12 over money for a college examination. The man had refused to pay the Rs 3000 required for the examination and slapped the son, who in retaliation pushed him. Chakraborty hit his head on a chair and fell unconscious.

The son, a student of carpentry at a polytechnic, then strangulated him, dragged his body to the bathroom, and cut his body into six pieces using a hacksaw. Afterwards, he dumped them in and around their neighbourhood," the police officer said.

Ayesha Murder Case: Last week, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to a man named Sameer Khan who is accused of killing his ‘paramour/wife’, chopping her body into 6 pieces, and disposing of them in a secluded place in July 2020.

Khan murdered his wife/paramour, Ayesha, on July 5 2020 with an iron rod after a dispute erupted between them. After killing her, he allegedly chopped her body into 6 pieces, stuffed it in a briefcase and bag, and threw it away from a car in a secluded place, according to a report by Live Law.

Hindu Girl Murder Case In Bangladesh: Days after the Shraddha Walkar murder case which rocked the country, it was reported that a Hindu girl, Kavita Rani, in Bangladesh was chopped up in pieces by her boyfriend after she got to know he was married to another woman.

The horrific incident occurred earlier on November 7 in Bangladesh’s Khulna District in Sonadanga. The accused Abu Bakar reportedly beheaded Kavita and then chopped up her body in three parts. He then wrapped her mutilated body parts in plastic bags and dumped them into the drain.

Odisha Murder Case: In 2013, Somnath Parida, a retired Army doctor, brutally murdered his wife Ushashree by chopping her body into 300 pieces.

Parida, a Lieutenant Colonel had killed his wife at their house located in the Nayapalli area. After killing her, he allegedly used surgeon’s scalpel, scissors and other sharp weapons to chop her wife’s body into 300 pieces, and stored them in tiffin boxes, polythene bags and two trunks.

What was more shocking is the fact that after killing his wife, Parida kept her body parts in kitchen containers and stayed with them inside the house for 20 days. He stayed with the body parts in the house for 20 days.

Neeraj Grover Murder Case: In yet another incident of a crime of passion, on May 7, 2008, Neeraj Grover, a senior executive at TV production firm Synergy Adlabs, was stabbed to death at Kannada actor Maria Susairaj’s apartment allegedly by her fiance, Emile Jerome Mathew, an ex-navy officer in Mumbai.

Jerome had flown from Kochi naval base to Mumbai on May 7 and went to Maria’s flat that night where he heard a man’s voice. Consumed by jealousy he killed Neeraj using a knife from Maria’s kitchen.

The couple then chopped the body into pieces, stuffed them into two bags and drove to the Manor jungles in Thane to burn the body.

Maria was imprisoned for 3 years while Jerome was sentenced to 10 years in jail. The Mumbai Sessions Court decided that the murder of Neeraj was not planned.

