As Delhi Steps Up Measures to Prevent Monkeypox Spread, T'gana Finds Suspected Case | Top Points

A 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox, taking India’s tally of cases to four and prompting the Centre to hold a high-level review meeting on Sunday where experts suggested measures including focusing on high-risk groups to check its spread.

Here are the top updates on monkeypox:

• According to officials, so far nine contacts, including family members of the Delhi patient, have been quarantined and they are being followed up. They are asymptomatic as of now.

• Chief of Covid Working Group of NTAGI Dr N K Arora said there is no need to panic because the disease is less infectious and rarely fatal. But individuals with immunocompromised states need to be particularly careful, he said. “Even though its spread is a matter of concern, there is no need to panic. The virus can be contained by strong surveillance, isolation of confirmed cases, contact-tracing," he told PTI.

• In Telangana, a 40-year old person, who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district, has shown symptoms of monkeypox, state health officials said on Sunday. The patient is being shifted to Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, they said. He came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20.

• Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official said. “We have identified six people who were in contact with the person. Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," the senior health official added.

• Epidemiologist and infectious diseases physician Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said monkeypox is not a new virus. It has been present globally for five decades, and there is a reasonable understanding of its viral structure, transmission and pathogenicity, he added.

• Lahariya said that the virus can be contained by isolation of confirmed cases and quarantine of contacts. “There is every reason, as of now, to believe that a monkeypox outbreak can effectively be tackled and the virus contained by isolation of confirmed cases, quarantine of contacts and the use of authorised smallpox vaccines as ‘off-label’ for ‘ring vaccination," he said, adding that vaccination for the general population is not currently recommended.

• Three cases of monkeypox were earlier reported from Kerala.

• Monkeypox infection is treated with lotions and fever medications and if there is any blood infection or viral pneumonia, adequate medications are administered.

• The ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

• The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern and called on nations to work closely with communities of men who have sex with men and adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities.

• More than 16,000 cases of the disease have now been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak.

