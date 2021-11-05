As Diwali Gift, Railways Resumes 7 Trains Connecting Various Cities of Rajasthan

The North Western Railway (NWR) has decided to resume several suspended trains connecting various cities of Rajasthan. The NWR is going to restart 7 special new trains. These trains will be operated from different stations to Jaipur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Churu and other cities. The decision comes as the Covid-19 cases continue to decline across India.

The Indian Railways had suspended hundreds of trains in all four divisions in March last year after the onset of the pandemic. However, now the NWR is resuming 7 trains that were suspended last year. The decision is considered a Diwali gift by the Railways to the passengers of Rajasthan.

The NWR Public Relation Officer Shashi Kiran said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the railway services of NWR were reduced to half. Gradually, the long route trains were started, but now almost all the trains have resumed. The movement of 7 trains has been resumed on the routes on which the demand for closed trains was rising. This will give a lot of convenience to the passengers. People travelling on the festive and wedding season will benefit from these trains."

“Earlier, in these four divisions of NWR, the maximum number of trains was operated from Jaipur. About 125 trains, including regular and weekly, would pass through Jaipur railway station in a day, but they were completely suspended during the period of Covid-19," he added.

These 7 special trains are as follows:

Train No. 04779, Shriganganagar-Suratgarh special train service will depart from Sriganganagar at 04.20 hrs every day and reach Suratgarh at 07.10 hrs with effect from November 7, 2021, till further orders. Similarly, train number 04780, Suratgarh-Sriganganagar special train service will leave Suratgarh at 20.10 hrs every day and will reach Sriganganagar at 23.20 hrs from 7th November till further orders.

Train No. 04768, Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh special train service will depart from Sri Ganganagar at 11.25 hrs every day and reach Hanumangarh at 13.05 hrs from 7th November till further orders. Similarly, train number 04769, Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar special train service will leave Hanumangarh at 07.15 hrs daily till further orders from 8th November and will reach Sri Ganganagar at 08.50 hrs.

Train No. 04776, Hanumangarh - Sadulpur special train service will leave Hanumangarh at 14.00 hrs every day and reach Sadulpur at 18.00 hrs from 7th November till further orders. Similarly, train number 04775, Sadulpur-Hanumangarh special train service will leave Sadulpur at 19.15 hrs every day and reach Hanumangarh at 23.30 hrs from 7th November till further orders.

Train No. 09747, Suratgarh – Anupgarh Special train will leave Suratgarh at 04.20 hrs every day and reach Anupgarh at 06.05 hrs from 7th November till further orders. Similarly, train number 09748, Anupgarh-Suratgarh special train service will leave Anupgarh at 06.30 hrs every day and reach Suratgarh at 08.20 hrs from 7th November till further orders.

Train No. 04867, Ratangarh-Sardarshahr special train service will leave Ratangarh at 16.55 hrs every day and reach Sardarshahr at 18.10 hrs from 7th November till further orders. Similarly, train number 04868, Sardarshahr - Ratangarh special train service will leave Sardarshahr at 18.35 hrs every day and reach Ratangarh at 19.45 hrs from 7th November till further orders.

Train No. 04862, Churu-Jaipur special train service will leave Churu at 14.20 hrs every day and reach Jaipur at 19.00 hrs from 7th November till further orders. Similarly, train number 04861, Jaipur-Churu everyday special train service will leave Jaipur at 19.20 hrs every day till further orders from 7th November and will reach Churu at 00.05 midnight.

Train number 04839, Jodhpur-Barmer special train service will leave Jodhpur at 13.50 hrs every day and reach Barmer at 18.20 hrs from 7th November till further orders. Similarly, train number 04840, Barmer-Jodhpur special train service will leave Barmer at 00.20 hrs daily from 8th November till further orders and will reach Jodhpur at 05.00 hrs the next day.

