As Floods Terrified & Stranded Locals of Assam's Silchar, A Group That Came to the Rescue

Amid the dismal flood situation in Assam, various non-governmental bodies and organisations extended a helping hand to residents in trouble.

One of these was the Bangalore Sreehatta Sammelani (BSS), that initiated flood rescue and relief in Silchar district and earned praise from locals.

On June 19, the people of Silchar were caught unaware as water from the Barak and its tributaries entered and, by June 20, fully inundated the city.

Water was flowing 1.78 m above the danger level in Barak town. Silchar and adjoining areas were completely marooned and remained disconnected from the rest of the country with no electricity, communication failure and the closure of rail, road and air connectivity for several days.

Advertisement

Rendered helpless without access to food, potable water and medical care, the Silchar residents struggled. Young children, the elderly and women were particularly impacted due to the chest-high stagnant water for more than ten days.

Families were seen stranded on the rooftop and upper floors across the city. The most vulnerable were the poor and resource-less, with their entire house underwater. Dead bodies were also seen floating in many parts of the city.

However, several civil society organisations (CSOs), NGOs, faith-based organisations and Citizen’s Associations (CA) started immediate rescue and relief in Silchar and nearby areas.

Among these was BSS, a registered society in Bengaluru (KA). BSS bought a small boat on June 21 and coordinated with a local NGO and volunteer group to rescue people. In the initial two days, BSS volunteers and local NGOs (Robin Hood Army, Rotract Club, Lions Club and Leo Club of Lakhipur) rescued more than ten families and helped several elderly and pregnant women reach the hospital.

Besides rescuing people, BSS and the group distributed dry food, potable water, dry ration, medicines and sanitary napkins to more than 1,200 families, said the society. In the initial days of the deluge, volunteers of the organisation also arranged for prescription-based life-saving drugs for the elderly and children.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as the flood situation improved, another problem presented itself: Silchar faced a growing risk of health issues as the water started receding.

BSS volunteers and associated NGOs organised three medical camps to date on the outskirts of the city, where more than 1,000 people received medical attention, medicines, and potable water.

Advertisement

All women received sanitary napkins in the camp. In consultation with the team of doctors, general medicines (both curative and preventive) were distributed for free.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.