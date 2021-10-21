As India Celebrated 100 Crore Jabs, This 25-yr-old Had Special Reason to Celebrate. Hint: It Involves PM Modi

As India celebrated its one billion Covid-19 vaccines milestone on Thursday, for 25-year-old Chhavi Agarwal, the day was made extra special by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As PM Modi visited RML Hospital in the national capital just ahead of India’s vaccine feat, an excited Chhavi — who was in the premises for her shot — called out to him as he passed her by.

On hearing his name, PM Modi turned back to meet Chhavi and her mother Poonam Agarwal and what followed was a short conversation, including a request for a photograph with the country’s prime minister.

>ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | Billion on the Board: Six People Who Steered World’s Largest Vaccination Drive

Advertisement

PM Modi also asked the 25-year-old why she hadn’t been vaccinated so far to which Chhavi replied that she wanted to get rid of her cough before taking the jab.

The prime minister also asked Chhavi about her hobby to which she replied that she loves to sing. This prompted a request from PM Mod who asked her to sing a patriotic song. Chhavi obliged by singing ‘Aaye Mere Watan ke Logon’.

>ALSO READ | Jabs That Did the Trick: A Look at India’s Vaccine Arsenal That Helped it Achieve a Billion-Dose Feat

PM Modi then blessed her with a promise to meet soon. For Chhavi, it was indeed a special day.

It was also reason to celebrate for the country as the world’s biggest vaccination drive that began on January 16 this year has reached a commendable height, despite the numerous hurdles India faced in the form of initial vaccine hesitancy, cold chain bottlenecks, and a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the most vulnerable groups being given priority - healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated in the initial phases. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.