As J&K Gears Up for Election, Security Forces, Intel Agencies Told to Keep Strict Watch on LoC

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for its first election after it was declared a Union Territory, the law and order situation and security reviews at different levels are being done, with security forces hinting at a “big event".

The preparations for the elections will start soon once the Delimitation Commission submits its final report, which was done after also seeking suggestions from the public.

At a top-level meeting of director-generals, the forces and intelligence agencies have been told to focus on J&K.

In last few weeks, multiple developments have taken place to assess the security conditions in J&K.

Last month, home Minister Amit Shah headed a top-level security review of J&K in Delhi, which was attended by J&K Lieutenant-General Manoj Sinha, top officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Intelligence Bureau director Arvind Kumar.

Amit Shah also last week visited Jammu and held security meetings there. Within a few weeks, Shah met top security officials where he was briefed about the situation in J&K. In the meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh briefed the home minister about the law and order situation through a PowerPoint presentation.

Shah had, last month, in an exclusive interview to Network18 made it clear that the elections in Kashmir will be held within six to eight months after the delimitation exercise is completed.

“The delimitation exercise is about to get over. After that, within six-eight months, the elections will be held. There is no confusion," Amit Shah had said.

Once the Delimitation Commission submits its report, the government will review the security and availability of other infrastructure required to conduct the elections in J&K.

The elections would depend completely on the security condition of the UT, which may see an impact of Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

According to sources, the security forces have been asked to be on their toes as it is expected that the Taliban effect, if any, would be visible in the next few months.

The forces have intensified clean-up operations in Jammu and Kashmir and are taking strict action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

According to the home ministry, the situation in the J&K has improved substantially.

“The government has instituted a robust security and intelligence grid along with proactive operations against terrorists," the ministry said.

And there has been a significant fall in the terrorist incidents and infiltration from across the border, the ministry had told Parliament.

There were 143 infiltration attempts across the Line of Control in 2018, which came down to 34 last year, the government said.

However, as per inputs, a significant number of suspected terrorists remain present at various launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

