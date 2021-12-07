As Kerala Records 'Backlog' Deaths, It Replaces K'taka As The State With 2nd Highest Number of Covid Deaths In India

After Kerala began posting backlog covid deaths, Karnataka stepped down to third place in terms of total lives lost due to covid. Until now, after Maharashtra, Karnataka had the highest Covid related fatalities. As Kerala recognized appeals of deceased persons’ kins, the number of Covid fatalities in the state jumped to 41600.

Before Kerala began taking into account the backlog deaths, Karnataka with 38,230 recorded deaths on Sunday had the second-highest number of Covid related deaths in the country so far, after Maharashtra. According to a Times of India report, “Unlike Kerala, Karnataka does not demarcate the number of cases added to the tally through appeals from families, although it has kick-started the reconciliation process."

Families of deceased covid patients have to prove that their relatives lost their lives to Covid to be able to claim the ex gratia of Rs 50,000 from the government and recently several cases which had not initially been categorized as Covid deaths, have indeed been proved as Covid fatalities. Therefore, the Supreme Court has instructed states to set up committees headed by additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) in all districts to hear appeals of families of deceased covid victims.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar carrying out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, pushing the country’s death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,46,33,255, the data updated at 8 am (Sunday) showed.

India had recorded a single-day rise of 3,998 fatalities on July 21 after Maharashtra carried out the 14th reconciliation exercise of its Covid data. As for a high 2,796 fatalities, the Union health ministry said, 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar were adjusted in Sunday’s data. Kerala also cleared a backlog of 263 deaths. Hence, the nation’s death tally is showing a spike.

