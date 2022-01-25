As Mumbai Shivers Amid 'Coldest January in a Decade', What IMD Says; Cold Wave Warning for Guj

Mumbai has been witnessing cold weather, with the minimum temperature dropping by 6 degree Celsius on Monday, and is expected to be at 14 degrees on Tuesday.

The Met’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, down from 21 degrees on Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory on Monday was 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai was also layered with a sheet of dust all day Sunday, a day after light rain, due to occasional dust-raising winds. While visibility was reduced as a result, Mumbai experienced its coldest January day in a decade. The maximum temperature at the weather bureau’s Santacruz observatory was 23.8 degrees Celsius, nearly seven degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature of 24 degrees on Monday was unusual for the month of January. The lowest January day temperature recorded in at least the last decade was 25.3 degrees on January 17, 2020. The Santacruz observatory set a new record on Sunday with a maximum x of 23.8 — the lowest day temperature recorded in a decade. “Generally, north-easterly winds prevail in the lower level over the region," IMD said on the temperature drop.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 25 degrees and 14 degrees, respectively, according to IMD’s 24-hour forecast for the city. While the weatherman predicts that temperatures will remain cool on Tuesday, a gradual increase from the weekend is expected. The city’s lowest minimum temperature this season was 13.2 degrees Fahrenheit on January 10.

>Gujarat

With temperatures dropping in Gujarat on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning until January 26 (Wednesday).

Naliya recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Deesa at 11, Kandla Airport at 12, Gandhinagar and Rajkot at 12.7, Bhuj and Keshod at 12.8, Surendranagar at 13, Kandla Airport at 13.1 and Ahmedabad at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

“Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets in the districts of North Gujarat region, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, and Mehsana; and in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch, namely Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Junagadh, and Kutch," according to the IMD’s forecast for January 26.

Light and scattered rainfall also fell in isolated locations across South Gujarat and Saurashtra, including Dhrol in Jamnagar, Sankheda in Chhota Udepur, Dabhoi and Karjan in Vadodara, Tapi and Surendranagar areas such as Chuda, Limbdi, and Thangadh.

>Goa

For the next five days, dry weather is expected to prevail over Goa. Cloudy skies are expected to persist on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Sunday, the state experienced brief periods of light rain.

“We are not expecting any rainfall for the coming five days. There is a circulation over North interior Karnataka which could bring moisture over Goa and cause some clouding. As of now there are no significant weather changes over Goa," IMD scientist Rahul M told the Times of India.

