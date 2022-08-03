FB Photos, Music in Nikah: Singer Farmani Not Alone, Here Are Others Who've Faced Deoband Ulemas' Ire

Former ‘Indian Idol’ contestant Farmani Naaz’s devotional song on the theme of Kanwar Yatra has run into a controversy, with a Deoband cleric terming it “un-Islamic" and “haram" (forbidden).

The singer, on August 1, defended herself saying artistes do not have a religion and that she has not erred.

Naaz, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had a few days ago lent her voice to ‘Har Har Shambhu Shiva Mahadev’ based on the theme of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and the song garnered appreciation from the public.

Darul Uloom Deoband is an Islamic seminary (Darul Uloom) in India that is the birthplace of the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement. It is situated in Deoband, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

This is not the first time Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband cleric, and clerics of other Muslim boards, have issued controversial fatwas.

‘No Music in Nikkah’

Islamic scholars in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch in January issued a fatwa against playing music, DJs and beating drums during marriage functions. The announcement was made in Mankote, with clerics warning that Nikah or Namaz-e-janaza would not be performed if any family played music during weddings.

Islamic authorities stated that if the groom requested dowry from the bride’s family, the wedding festivities would also be restricted, including playing music or using fireworks during the wedding ceremony.

Fatwa Prohibiting Photos on Facebook, Whatsapp

The Darul Uloom Deoband issued a fatwa prohibiting Muslim men and women from posting photographs of themselves and their families on social media sites.

In the fatwa issued on October 18, Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, has said that posting photos of self or family on social media sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp is not allowed in Islam.

Mufti Tariq Qasmi, an Islamic scholar associated with a madrasa here, said that when clicking pictures unnecessarily is not allowed in Islam how can posting photos on social media be allowed.

Alleged Fatwa, Death Threat Against Doctor

A cleric was on April 5 arrested for allegedly issuing a death fatwa against a doctor who had recently showered flower petals on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members in Moradabad’s Mahmudpur village.

Hafiz Imran Warsi, who was arrested on Tuesday night, had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who killed Nizam Bharti or drove him out of the village, the complainant alleged in his FIR against him. According to police, Nizam claimed that the fatwa also banned his entry into mosques.

Warsi, however, refuted the allegations and said he has not issued any fatwa. “I am not a mufti and I cannot issue a fatwa. This doctor has lodged a false case against me as I am opposed to his illegal activities," he told the media while in custody.

‘Necktie Emblem of Christians; Haram’

The website of Darul Uloom Deoband frequently posts answers to queries of its Muslim followers related to family, health, and other subjects. When a student of class 8 asked if the tie is haram or halal as it was compulsory in the school, the Darul website categorically called the practice of wearing a tie ‘haram’ for Muslim students. It said tie is an emblem of Christians and so, Muslim students should not adopt it as it is unlawful and against the Islamic spirit.

Fatwa to Divorce 2nd Husband, Remarry 1st

This bizarre fatwa was issued last year in Bangladesh, where a court in Panchagarh issued arrest warrants for nine people allegedly involved in issuing a fatwa for ‘halala’ marriage that led to a middle-aged couple being isolated for four months in their village.

Aynal Haque, 52, and his wife Jamiran, 42, were targeted by a radical Islamist leader’s ‘fatwa’ (religious edict) calling on Jamiran to marry another man, get divorce from him, and then remarry Aynal. As the couple ignored the diktat, the Islamist leader asked everyone in the neighbourhood in Salimnagar village to isolate the couple as a punishment.

