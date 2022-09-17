As PM Modi Marks 72nd Birthday, A Look at Unseen Photos and Handwritten Notes from His Early Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with greetings from leaders and other prominent personalities pouring in and admirers hailing his contribution to making a “strong and self-reliant" India. From a 15-day blood donation drive in the country to cleanliness and tree plantation campaigns and health camps, scores of welfare activities, like in past years since 2014, were undertaken by the ruling BJP and others in various parts of the country to mark the prime minister’s birthday.

It was a busy day for Prime Minister Modi, who released cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, under a landmark project seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country, and also addressed several events.

“Normally I meet my mother on my birthday and seek her blessings. Today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me," Modi said, addressing a large gathering of women at Sheopur (MP). The prime minister said he enjoys the blessings of lakhs of mothers and described women as his strength and inspiration. Modi said his mother would be mighty pleased with the outpouring of blessings from women.

To mark the PM’s birthday, many social media users shared their wishes along with iconic moments from his tenure. But one Twitter account, named Modi Archive, shared several unseen photos and handwritten notes from the PM’s early years.

These included a young Narendra Modi and recent photos of what the account said was the tea stall at Vadnagar Station where he used to sell tea with his father.

The tranche also included a photo of Modi in disguise during the Emergency years.

Another tweet shared the photo of a diary entry.

The account also shared a video from the Ekta Yatra of 1991-92.

An RSS pracharak from a young age, Modi was drafted into the BJP’s organisation and later became Gujarat chief minister in 2001. Since then, he has achieved the unique feat of never losing the state, and now national election when he has been the face of the party.

He led the BJP to win in three consecutive Gujarat Assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019. Prime Minister Modi and the BJP have used the occasion of his birthday to launch ‘seva’ and development initiatives since 2014.

