As Railways Drops 'Special' Tag From Trains, Passengers to Pay Pre-pandemic Fare

Days after the Central Railway Ministry announced that they were dropping special trains tag and operating services like days prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, travelling to Patna from Jharkhand has become cheaper. Now the travellers will pay at least Rs 340 less than what they paid while travelling on special trains during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The change in the rail fare can be seen on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the Indian Railways. However, the number of trains running between particular cities are the same as the special trains. No change has been made there yet.

A senior official of the Indian Railways said, “The train fares have reduced after the special train tags were removed. The railways had announced to reduce the fare on immediate effect from November 12. "

The officer further added that with the announcement, passengers now will have to pay less for travelling in the second class sleeper and AC coaches of reserve passenger trains. Travelling in special tag trains was 30 percent more than the normal trains.

According to reports, the fare reduction is also applicable in Ganga-Damodar, Maurya Express and passenger trains. Passengers will now have to pay Rs 205 instead of Rs 295 for travelling in second class sleeper coaches, Rs 505 for third AC coaches and Rs 710 for second AC coaches for travelling between Dhanbad and Patna.

The Indian Railways had stopped operating all passenger trains across the country soon after the Prime Minister announced the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in March 2020 to break the Coronavirus chain. Railways started operating special trains connecting important cities as lockdown relaxations were announced.

Though Indian Railways was running special trains, it had imposed hefty fines for passengers breaking the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while travelling on the special trains.

