As Schools Reopen in West Bengal, Parents Realise Kids Have Outgrown Uniforms

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has decided to reopen schools and colleges after 20 months in a phased manner from November 18. Schools across the country were closed soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a complete lockdown in March 2020.

With the announcement of the reopening of schools and colleges, parents and guardians are happy with the government’s decision and excited to see their children return to school.

However, the government’s decision to reopen the school has brought a new problem for the parents. Now you might be thinking when parents are happy about schools reopening what is troubling them.

School uniforms were packed inside cupboards for more than one and a half years. And now students, who were excited to return to schools after a gap of 20 months, on trying their uniforms found that they have outgrown it.

Sanyukta Mukherjee, mother of a class 10 student said, “My son and I were very excited when the government announced that the schools will reopen from November 18. He wanted everything perfect on his return to school so he was updating and organising all his books and instruments."

“When he tried to wear his uniform, then only we learnt that he has grown taller and has outgrown his uniform including his school shirt, pants and shoes. With school opening on November 18, we have only a handful of days to get him to stitch a new pair of uniforms," added Sanyukta Mukherjee.

The mother of another student, Rima Das, who stays near the EM Bypass said, “I am happy that school is reopening and life is on its way towards normalcy but things have changed a lot. With Coronavirus cases still there, we will have to take more precautions. With schools opening during the winters, we will have to get four sets of winter uniforms as my child has outgrown the old ones."

“Buying a new pair of uniforms will put an extra burden. Most importantly now we will have to keep at least three to four extra pairs of uniforms as we will have to clean each set every day as our child returns for his and our safety," added Rima Das.

