As Situation Remains Grim in Assam, A Group of Women is Carrying Out Rescue in Toughest Circumstances, Breaking All Stereotypes

While normal life in Assam remains devastated due to heavy rains, landslides and resultant floods, a group of women are risking their live to save the people stranded in the water.

Known as the Rifle Women, the group has been working on the ground in Cachar district to serve the people while risking their lives.

The Cachar district has been one of the worst hit in the Assam floods and around 3 lakh people have been affected while 25 people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile in Assam, the death toll has reached 149 while over 1 crore people have been affected. The Kapili, Beki, Barak and Kushiyari rivers are flowing above the danger level for many consecutive days.

However, in spite of the floods in Tapang in Cachar, the women have broken all the stereotypes and won over the toughest of circumstances.

" I am from 22-years-old and I am from Dhubri in Assam. I am a proud Rifle Woman. We have gone through a very tough training. Every morning we had to run 25 kms carrying at least 22 kgs on our back," Manti Das, a Rifle Woman, said.

“Anyone who cheats while on training has to repeat. We are kept away from any mobile connection facility for the first whole month. There were times I just wanted to quit as the training was getting tougher everyday. But now when I am getting a chance to help the people out affected so badly by flood in the state, I understand how my training is helping," Das added.

The locals, stranded in floods, are also relieved after getting the help from the Rifle Women.

“We have been cut off completely from the main town of Silchar. Floods have taken our home, business, the whole village and even the roads to the main city. This is the first relief in the last 15 days. Last 15 days was of complete hunger," a local from the Tapan Gaon panchayat said.

The area has been disconnected from the main town of Silchar since the last 15 days.

The rescuers feel proud of the work and also express apprehensions their parents felts ahead of their joining as Rifle Woman.

“A lot of mothers might have been frightened about their daughter getting selected in the Indian Army. But my parents are very proud of me. I am the first girl from my village to be in Army," Yatir Puying, another Rifle woman said.

